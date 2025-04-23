Video: Dulé Hill Shares What Drew Him to off-Broadway's LIGHTS OUT: NAT 'KING' COLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Broadway alum Dulé Hill sat down with the host to discuss some of his latest projects, among them the off-Broadway play Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole. During the interview, The West Wing star shared a bit about the premise of the show, which dives into the legendary musician.

"What attracted to me about this play, written by Colman Domingo and Patricia McGregor, is that we know who Nat King Cole is: we love his songs, his energy, his suaveness...but we've never really pulled back the layer to get into the cost of what it was to be Nat King Cole," the performer explained.

With the piece, Dulé said, "We look back at him and we hold up this American icon, but really, through the end of the play, we start taking a look at ourselves and who we are as a nation right now." Watch the interview now, which sees also sees actor reunite with his West Wing co-star Bradley Whitford.

Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop on April 30, 2025, with opening night set for May 19, for a limited run through June 15, 2025.

Joining Hill in the production is Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts, Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along), Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Christopher Ryan Grant (The Ballad of Johnny and June), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Elliott Mattox (Tammy Faye), Kenita Miller (for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf), Mekhi Richardson (Elf Jr.) and Walter Russell III (MJ The Musical).

On December 17th, 1957, it was LIGHTS OUT on "The Nat ‘King’ Cole Show.” Despite being the voice that built Capitol Records, Nat “King” Cole's groundbreaking television show was rejected by Madison Avenue, unwilling to sponsor America’s first black television host. Now, on the night of his final broadcast, Nat must grapple with the complexities of his psyche, personified by his Best Friend and alter-ego, Sammy Davis Jr., and decide whether to quietly step out of the spotlight or go out with a bang.

