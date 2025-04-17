Perelman Performing Arts Center Will Host Family Day This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) has announced that it will host its first Family Day this summer. Family Day will welcome families of all ages to immerse themselves in the dynamic world of the performing arts. This is a free, fun-filled open house for all ages.

The event will bring together local families and artists with a day of indoor and outdoor workshops, performances, interactive creation stations, live music, dance battles, and more.

Celebrate the stories, voices, and cultures of New York City through engaging activities that explore the magic of the arts.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 12 from 10am-4pm at PAC NYC, 251 Fulton Street.

Artists and schedules will be announced soon. A menu of family friendly food, drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase in the lobby of PAC NYC. The event will be inclusive and accessible for all.

The event is free and all are welcome. To learn more or to sign up, visit https://pacnyc.org/whats-on/family-day/

