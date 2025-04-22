Photos: Sarah Hyland and Orville Peck Reveal Drama League Nominations

BOOP! THE MUSICAL, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW and more are among the nominated shows.
The Drama League today announced the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. See the full list of nominees HERE. Check out photos here!
Honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements, the nominations were announced this morning by stage & screen actress Sarah Hyland (The Great Gatsby, “Modern Family”) and award-winning country music star Orville Peck (Cabaret) at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.
The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 91st Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 12:00PM.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Bevin Ross
Bevin Ross
Bevin Ross, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Stan Ponte, Trish Chambers, Fred Siegel, Irene Gandy, Darin Oduyoye, Sarah Hutton, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley
Broadway HD Melissa Farber, Ashley Statfeld, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stan Ponte, Townsend Teague, Trish Chambers, Sarah Hutton, Mary. Jain, Darin Oduyoye, Orville Peck, Sarah Hyland, Fred Siegel, Bonnie Comley, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Paula Kaminsky Davis and Irene Gandy
Bevin Ross, Sarah Hyland, Orville Peck, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Bevin Ross, Sarah Hyland, Orville Peck and Bonnie Comley
Sarah Hyland, Orville Peck, Darin Oduyoye and JP Morgan Team Members
Orville Peck and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Catalin Stelian-Shanks, Orville Peck and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Videos