Photos: Sarah Hyland and Orville Peck Reveal Drama League Nominations

BOOP! THE MUSICAL, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW and more are among the nominated shows.

By: Apr. 22, 2025
The Drama League today announced the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. See the full list of nominees HERE. Check out photos here!

Honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements, the nominations were announced this morning by stage & screen actress Sarah Hyland (The Great Gatsby, “Modern Family”) and award-winning country music star Orville Peck (Cabaret) at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.

The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 91st Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 12:00PM.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

