See Lea Salonga and Frank DiLella in Conversation at 92NY

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga – beloved for her work on Broadway in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Here Lies Love, and more – will join 92NY with the 11-time Emmy Award-winning host of NY1’s On Stage, Frank DiLella, to talk about her role in the new Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Salonga is fresh off a run in the London production of the show – Cameron Mackintosh’s musical revue and love letter to Sondheim – where she starred with Bernadette Peters, with whom she now shares the spotlight again.

Hear Salonga talk with DiLella about the show’s evolution from star-studded gala to wildly successful West End production to Broadway, her love of Sondheim, working alongside Peters, and much more. It’s the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at this “great big Broadway show” and valentine to a musical theater god.

