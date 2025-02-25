Photos: ON THE EVOLUTIONARY FUNCTION OF SHAME at The Pershing Square Signature Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written by bold new talent D.A. Mindell and helmed by director Jess McLeod, ON THE EVOLUTIONARY FUNCTION OF SHAME is a compelling exploration of identity, family, and the courage it takes to live authentically, no matter the expectations of society—or those closest to you. Get a first look at photos here!



ON THE EVOLUTIONARY FUNCTION OF SHAME stars Jordan Barbour, Kayli Carter, Elizabeth Ramos, Imani Russell, Cody Sloan and Ryan Jamaal Swain.



The production officially opens on Wednesday, February 26 at The Irene Diamond Stage The Pershing Square Signature Center.



