Photos: Inside The York Theatre's 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Awards Gala

The York Theatre recently held its 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which took place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom.
The celebratory evening honored four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks, (Hello, Dolly!, The Music Man, Guys and Dolls), with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Joan Ross Sorkin, librettist and lyricist (BLACK SWAN Blues, Go Green!, Dandelion) and former York Theatre Board President, with The York Theatre Founders' Award.
The event included performances from Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Spamalot, The Prom, Company; nominated for two Tony Awards, two Drama Desk Awards, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards), Marilu Henner (original Broadway Grease), Rob McClure (Tony Award nominee Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire), as well as Bobby Conte, Charl Brown, Christiani Pitts, Cynthia Darlow, J. Harrison Ghee, Jelani Remy, Judy Kaye, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Seth Rudetsky, AJ Shively, and more.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Joseph Hayward and W. David McCoy
Judy Kaye and W. David McCoy
Ellen March, Cynthia Darlow and Judy Kaye
Debra Walton, W. David McCoy abd Jessica McRoberts
AJ Shively
Jamie deRoy and AJ Shively
Ellen March, Cynthia Darlow, Marilu Henner and Judy Kaye
Marilu Henner, Jamie deRoy and Rob McClure
Rob McClure and AJ Shively
Ken Waissman, Marilu Henner and Randi Levine Miler
Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy
AJ Shively and Gina Milo
Marilu Henner and Debra Walton
Marilu Henner and Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie and Klea Blackhurst
Christopher Sieber and Jelani Remy
Christopher Sieber
Debra Walton and Dahlak Brathwaite
Charl Brown, Debra Walton, Dahlak Braithwaite and. Jelani Remy
Douglas Cohen and Douglas Carter Beane
York Board Members that includes-W. David McCoy, Claudia Zahn, Douglas Cohen, Linda Wielkotz, Jim Kierstead, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Joan Ross Sorkin, Jessica McRoberts, Tim Collins, Charles Strand and James Scully
Jill Ross and Jerry Zaks
Jerry Zaks with his wife Jill Ross and their daughters Emma Zaks and Hannah Zaks
Honorees Joan Ross Sorkin and Jerry Zaks
Cynthia Darlow, Michael Lembeck, Marilu Henner, Jerry Zaks, Judy Kaye, Walter Bobbie, Ellen March and Ken Waissman
Michael Lembeck and Jerry Zaks
Carolee Carmello, Jerry Zaks and Charl Brown
Jerry Zaks and Stephen DeAngelis
Joan Ross Sorkin and Klea Blackhurst
Jerry Zaks and J. Harrison Ghee
Joan Ross Sorkin and family
Leonor Perea and Dahlak Braithwaite
Jim Kierstead and Richard Hillman
Eugene Gwozdz and Jessica McRoberts
Marilu Henner, Ben Vereen and Debra Walton
Lorin Latarro and Douglas Carter Beane
Lance Roberts and Lorin Latarro
Debra Walton, Michael Lavine and Jessica McRoberts
Bobby Conte
Debra Walton and Joan Mischo
Carolee Carmello, Lance Roberts, Jamie deRoy and Jelani Remy
Christiani Pitts and Bobby Conte
Jelani Remy and Christiani Pitts
