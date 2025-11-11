Photos: Inside The York Theatre's 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Awards Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre recently held its 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which took place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom.

The celebratory evening honored four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks, (Hello, Dolly!, The Music Man, Guys and Dolls), with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Joan Ross Sorkin, librettist and lyricist (BLACK SWAN Blues, Go Green!, Dandelion) and former York Theatre Board President, with The York Theatre Founders' Award.

The event included performances from Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Spamalot, The Prom, Company; nominated for two Tony Awards, two Drama Desk Awards, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards), Marilu Henner (original Broadway Grease), Rob McClure (Tony Award nominee Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire), as well as Bobby Conte, Charl Brown, Christiani Pitts, Cynthia Darlow, J. Harrison Ghee, Jelani Remy, Judy Kaye, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Seth Rudetsky, AJ Shively, and more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy