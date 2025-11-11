 tracker
Photos: Inside The York Theatre's 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Awards Gala

The event took place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom.

By: Nov. 11, 2025
The celebratory evening honored four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks, (Hello, Dolly!, The Music Man, Guys and Dolls), with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Joan Ross Sorkin, librettist and lyricist (BLACK SWAN Blues, Go Green!, Dandelion) and former York Theatre Board President, with The York Theatre Founders' Award.

The event included performances from Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Spamalot, The Prom, Company; nominated for two Tony Awards, two Drama Desk Awards, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards), Marilu Henner (original Broadway Grease), Rob McClure (Tony Award nominee Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire), as well as Bobby ConteCharl BrownChristiani PittsCynthia DarlowJ. Harrison GheeJelani RemyJudy KayeLindsay Nicole ChambersSeth Rudetsky, AJ Shively, and more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

W. David McCoy

Joseph Hayward and W. David McCoy

Judy Kaye

Judy Kaye and W. David McCoy

Ellen March, Cynthia Darlow and Judy Kaye

Carolee Carmello

Debra Walton, W. David McCoy abd Jessica McRoberts

AJ Shively

Jamie deRoy and AJ Shively

Ellen March, Cynthia Darlow, Marilu Henner and Judy Kaye

Marilu Henner, Jamie deRoy and Rob McClure

Rob McClure

Rob McClure and AJ Shively

Marilu Henner

Ken Waissman, Marilu Henner and Randi Levine Miler

Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy

AJ Shively and Gina Milo

Tiffan Borelli

Marilu Henner and Debra Walton

Marilu Henner and Donna McKechnie

Donna McKechnie and Klea Blackhurst

Donna McKechnie

Christopher Sieber and Jelani Remy

Christopher Sieber

Debra Walton and Dahlak Brathwaite

Charl Brown and Debra Walton

Charl Brown

Charl Brown, Debra Walton, Dahlak Braithwaite and. Jelani Remy

Douglas Cohen and Douglas Carter Beane

York Board Members that includes-W. David McCoy, Claudia Zahn, Douglas Cohen, Linda Wielkotz, Jim Kierstead, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Joan Ross Sorkin, Jessica McRoberts, Tim Collins, Charles Strand and James Scully

Jill Ross and Jerry Zaks

Jerry Zaks with his wife Jill Ross and their daughters Emma Zaks and Hannah Zaks

Honorees Joan Ross Sorkin and Jerry Zaks

Jerry Zaks and Walter Bobbie

Cynthia Darlow, Michael Lembeck, Marilu Henner, Jerry Zaks, Judy Kaye, Walter Bobbie, Ellen March and Ken Waissman

Marilu Henner and Jerry Zaks

Michael Lembeck and Jerry Zaks

Carolee Carmello, Jerry Zaks and Charl Brown

Jerry Zaks and Stephen DeAngelis

Jamie deRoy and Jerry Zaks

Joan Ross Sorkin and Klea Blackhurst

J. Harrison Ghee

Jerry Zaks and J. Harrison Ghee

Jerry Zaks and Debra Walton

Lance Roberts

Joan Ross Sorkin and family

Leonor Perea and Dahlak Braithwaite

Jim Kierstead and Richard Hillman

Eugene Gwozdz and Jessica McRoberts

Marilu Henner, Ben Vereen and Debra Walton

Lorin Latarro and Douglas Carter Beane

Lance Roberts and Lorin Latarro

Debra Walton, Michael Lavine and Jessica McRoberts

Bobby Conte

Debra Walton and Joan Mischo

Jelani Remy and Bobby Conte

Jelani Remy, Carolee Carmello, Lance Roberts and Jamie deRoy

Carolee Carmello, Lance Roberts, Jamie deRoy and Jelani Remy

Christiani Pitts and Bobby Conte

Jelani Remy and Christiani Pitts

Jelani Remy and Christiani Pitts


