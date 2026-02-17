Glen Hansard Sets Release of New Live Album and Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Glen Hansard, co-writer of the musical Once, has set the release of his sixth solo album Don+t Settle - Transmissions East & West. The expansive collection features live reinterpretations of some of his most loved songs from across his solo career, as well as his work as the frontman of The Frames and half of the Oscar-winning duo The Swell Season.

10 of these tracks will be released first on Friday, April 24th, 2026, as Transmissions East (Vol. 1). A new version of “Didn’t He Ramble” from Vol. 1 is now available alongside a live performance video filmed at Berlin’s historic Funkhaus during recording.

About the song, he explained, “Our local bar was The Ramble Inn. My father spent most of his waking and sometimes sleeping hours in there…he’d ramble in and stumble out. I wrote this song after he passed at the fair young age of 62. The kind of tribute song he would have approved of. My father was a proud man. Loved his family and his drink in equal measure. My father showed his love shoulder to shoulder, not face to face. He drove The Frames amps and instruments around for years. Rarely staying for the show. But always there to load out the gear with the band afterward. I loved him very much and wanted to write him a tribute song he’d enjoy. I raise my voice, and a glass to Jemo Hansard.”

Hansard and his band recorded Don+t Settle - Transmissions East & West over two nights in April 2025 in front of an audience at Funkhaus, an expansive former East German radio facility. The project encapsulates multiple things at once: a career retrospective opus, a ‘Best Of’ collection, a live record, and a new studio album. Transmissions East (Vol. 1) is the first release in a two-volume set with the 2nd, Transmissions West (Vol. 2), appearing later this year.

Hansard has also announced a run of tour dates in the U.S and Canada ahead of the release of Transmissions East (Vol. 1), beginning with a March 29th show at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. The run also includes two nights in New York City, at City Winery on April 8th and the Bowery Ballroom on April 9th. Tickets will be available to members of Hansard’s mailing list starting Tuesday, February 24th at 10am local time. To receive the code to access ticket, fans must join the mailing list by 9am local time that same day HERE.

Glen Hansard Live:

3/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room

4/1 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

4/3 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

4/5 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

4/6 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

4/8 - New York, NY - City Winery NYC

4/9 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

4/30 - Paris, FR - Olympia

5/2 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

5/3 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

5/6 - Cologne, DE - E-Werk

5/8 - Berlin, DE - Columbianahalle

5/9 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Velky Sal

5/11 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer

5/13 - Munich, DE - Tonhalle

5/14 - Zurich, CH - Volkshaus

5/16 - Antwerp - BE - De Roma

5/17 - Hamburg, DE - Stadtpark Open Air

5/19 - Bristol, EN - Bristol Beacon

5/20 - Glasgow, SC - Barrowland

5/22 - Manchester, EN - Albert Hall

5/23 - London, EN - Roundhouse

7/2 - Dublin, IE - Trinity College

About Glen Hansard

A founding member of The Frames, Hansard first gained international attention through Alan Parker’s 1991 film The Commitments and a subsequent film, Once (2007), made on a modest budget, became a global success and grossed $23 million worldwide. Co-starring Markéta Irglová, the pair won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Falling Slowly” and later recorded and toured as The Swell Season. Their most recent album, Forward, was released last year.

Since launching his solo career with 2012’s Rhythm and Repose, Hansard has released four further studio albums: Didn’t He Ramble (2015), Between Two Shores (2018), This Wild Willing (2019), and All That Was East Is West of Me Now (2023). Over the years, he has collaborated with and earned praise from artists including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and Joni Mitchell.

Photo Credit: Kalpesh Lathiga