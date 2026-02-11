Full Cast Set for TITUS ANDRONICUS Starring Patrick Page at Red Bull Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Bull Theater has revealed the cast joining Patrick Page when he leads lead the cast in the title role of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, directed by Jesse Berger. Mr. Page recently starred in the New York premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre.

Performances will begin March 17th at The Pershing Square Signature Center’s Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through April 19th. Opening Night is set for Sunday March 29th. Performances will be Tuesday though Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM. For tickets, click here.

Joining Page will be McKinley Belcher III, Francesca Faridany, and Enid Graham, along with Jesse Aaronson, Matthew Amendt, Blair Baker, Amy Jo Jackson, Adam Langdon, Anthony Michael Lopez, Anthony Michael Martinez, Howard Overshown, Olivia Reis, and Zack Lopez Roa. The creative team will include Beowulf Boritt (set design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Shannon Slaton (sound design), Dawn-Elin Fraser (dialect coach), Ayanna Thompson (dramaturg), Rick Sordelet (fight director & intimacy coordinator). and Adam Wernick (original music).

This shockingly timely thriller about the chaos of a corrupt and crumbling empire is brought to new life, taking the stage as one Shakespeare’s boldest and bloodiest tragedies.

A young William Shakespeare flexes his theatrical muscles as he unleashes an unstoppable cycle of revenge, in this his bloodiest of plays. Titus is Rome’s greatest general and the head of a noble family. But when his armies vanquish the Goths, their defeated queen Tamora and her lover Aaron the Moor release a fury that brings Titus, his family, and all of Rome to their knees. The play’s exploration of humanity’s capacity for inhumanity is brought to searing new life in a production directed by Jesse Berger and starring the incomparable Patrick Page as Titus, in this timely spine-chiller about the stand for justice and honor against the chaos of a corrupt and crumbling Empire. A Shakespearean thriller that deals with standing up for justice against the encroaching chaos at the fall of a corrupted Roman Empire might just be unfortunately timely.

