Complete Creative Team Set for GREY ARIAS at The Flea

The Flea has revealed the complete creative team for the New York Premiere of Grey Arias, the genre-defying collaboration between Doris Duke Award-winning choreographer, acrobat, and comedian Adrienne Truscott and Cabaret Star Le Gateau Chocolat.

Grey Arias will play a strictly limited engagement from Thursday, March 5 to Saturday, March 7, 2026 at The Flea Theater.

Devised, written, directed by and featuring Adrienne Truscott & Le Gateau Chocolat, the creative team for Grey Arias includes Rose Jarboe (co-director & dramaturg), Connor Lovejoy (lighting design), Kim ‘Busty Beatz’ Bowers (sound design), and Carmine Covelli (video & additional sound design).

Part music performance, part comedy duel, all play, Grey Arias dismantles easy binaries and invites audiences to live in the uncomfortable in-between. Through virtuosic musical numbers and disarming humor, Truscott and Le Gateau Chocolat upend allyship, cultural interpretation, race, power, and performance itself, all the while wondering: How does one walk the fine line that delineates marginalized perspectives? In this case — in heels.

Originally commissioned by Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre, Grey Arias has earned international praise for its fearless theatricality and razor-sharp wit. Theatre First called the piece “off-the-wall, but tackles some vital questions and has the depth of work we expect from both of these performers, whose shows challenge an audience and themselves and the nature of theatre.”

Its New York premiere continues The Flea’s commitment to presenting artists who stretch form, entertain audiences, and ignite cultural conversations.

ABOUT “GREY ARIAS”

Le Gateau Chocolat is a man. Adrienne Truscott is a woman. Le Gateau Chocolat is a gay, black, English-Nigerian man and drag artiste. Adrienne Truscott is a cis white feminist American female performance artist. Le Gateau Chocolat is a multi-award-winning, plus-sized, bearded, drag diva feminist. Adrienne Truscott is a multi-award-winning comedian and provocateur who enjoys chocolate cake, up to a point.

They are dear friends and here, as in everyday life, they perform a multiplicity of identities: perceived, lived and projected. As their comical banter turns personal, political debates erupt, and grey areas (and arias) are exposed. Between musical numbers, they spring rhetorical traps designed to catch any who overstep the blurred lines of the politically correct and interrogate the boundaries of allyship.

When the 'faggot' faces the 'feminist', they ask: “How does one walk the fine line that delineates marginalised perspectives?” In heels, obviously. Crack!

Grey Arias was originally commissioned by Malthouse Theatre, Melbourne. Its New York premiere is a co-production of Grey Arias, Ltd. and The Flea.