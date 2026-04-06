Photos: ISMAEL LOUTFI: HEAVENLY BABA Off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse

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Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba a new comedy written and performed by Ismael Loutfi, is now playing at Soho Playhouse Off-Broadway. Get a first look at Loutfi onstage here!

Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba is presented by Emmy and Peabody Award winning actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj and directed by Greg Walloch. Heavenly Baba marks Ismael Loufti’s off-Broadway debut.

Heavenly Baba explores Ismael Loutfi’s relationship with his deeply religious immigrant father — affectionately known as “Baba,” and chronicles Baba’s attempt to convert the entire state of Florida to Islam by painting Islamic slogans all over his car. A nuanced discussion on identity, self-discovery, and belonging, Heavenly Baba examines the contradictions of growing up Muslim in America, and invites audiences into a world shaped by devotion, contradiction, and generational love.

Tickets for Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba are $40 and are available now. The show plays Soho Playhouse Thursday - Saturday at 9:00PM and Sunday at 7:00PM from April 2 -April 25.