Award‑Winning Rock Musical VINCENT to Release Original Cast Recording

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Vincent, the critically acclaimed emo/progressive rock musical by Matt DeMaria, announced the release of its Original Cast Recording on April 6, 2026.

The cast recording will be available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Inspired by the emotional life of Vincent van Gogh and modern artistic struggle, Vincent reimagines the famed artist in a gender‑flipped, impressionistic narrative blending indie rock, punk ethos, and theatrical storytelling. Rather than a traditional biography, the show explores the inner weather of an artist seeking validation and connection in a world that often misunderstands its most creative voices.

After debuting to sold‑out crowds and earning critical praise, Vincent has been recognized for its bold vision and unforgettable score, including awards for Best Score and Best Direction at the New York Theater Festival's Summerfest.

"We set out to make a musical that refuses to play it safe," said composer and lyricist Matt DeMaria. "This recording captures every loud, tender, jagged, and beautiful moment of that journey. We hope listeners feel it in their bones."

Directed by Alyssa Kakis, Vincent has evolved through workshops and productions including a notable concert presentation at 54 Below and a full staging with Post Theatre Company at Long Island University, reaching wider audiences and refining its immersive rock‑theatre sound.

The original cast recording features performances by Long Island University's production, backed by a dynamic rock band under DeMaria's musical direction. Fans of contemporary musical theatre and rock‑infused storytelling alike will find Vincent's soundtrack a visceral experience.