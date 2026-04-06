Dael Orlandersmith's SPIRITUS to Have Encore Reading at DR2 Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An encore reading of Spiritus, written and performed by Dael Orlandersmith, will be presented at the DR2 Theatre on Monday, April 13 at 7:00 PM. The production had previous readings at the DR2 Theatre, and featured readers including Celia Keenan-Bolger, Dael Orlandersmith, Edie Falco, and John Douglas Thompson. It most recently received a reading at DR2 Theatre in February.

After experiencing a series of losses, Virgil reconnects with a Bronx friend now working as a funeral director, and embarks on an unexpected journey — one that challenges their sense of identity, memory, and what it means to live with purpose.

Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith — and inspired by Dante’s Inferno — Spiritus is a stirring solo play about how we live and how we die. Spiritus is directed by Danny Sharron, with Merrick Williams serving as the Stage Manager. Tickets are general admission and all $35 (not including fees) and are on sale now.