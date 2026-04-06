THE LEWIS & CLARK EXPEDITION: THE STORY OF YORK is Coming to ATA in April

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The American Theatre of Actors will present a limited return engagement of The Lewis & Clark Expedition: The Story of York, a new play by Kenthedo Robinson, at The Cullum Theatre from April 10-12, 2026.

Originally presented earlier this year as part of ATA's African American Playwrights Initiative, the production returns following its initial run, bringing renewed attention to the overlooked legacy of York-the enslaved African American man who played a vital role in the historic Lewis and Clark expedition.

Set in 1804, the play situates York's story within a moment of global transformation, as the aftermath of the Haitian Revolution and the Louisiana Purchase reshaped the future of a young nation. While history has long centered its narrative on Lewis and Clark, Robinson's work reclaims the perspective of York-a figure both mythologized and erased-exploring themes of power, identity, and survival.

Directed with a focus on physical storytelling and ensemble-driven performance, the production features a cast including Rommell Sermons, Travis Bergmann, Nicholas Dodge, Sebastian Arteta, Cheanelle Cuevas, Natasha Sahs, Kevin Leonard, Zsay Moore, James Oliver, Jimena Rosas, Marsha St. Julian, and Alex Silverman.