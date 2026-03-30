Debbie Millman Joins Cast Of THE MENOPAUSE MONOLOGUES at HERE Arts Center

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The Menopause Monologues, the theatre movement that's bringing real life menopause stories out of the darkness and into the spotlight, has announced that Debbie Millman (founder and host of the Design Matters podcast), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia on Criminal Minds), June Ballinger (Only Murders in the Building), and more will join their New York show in the Mainstage Theater at HERE Arts Center.

The Menopause Monologues are curated from both local New York women and women around the country. Their mission is to break the generational silence around menopause so women everywhere can access the healthcare information they deserve. The sold-out series of performances in the Bay Area and L.A. were celebrated for their ability to balance humor and vulnerability while tackling a traditionally taboo topic. Each performance concludes with a Q&A with a doctor specializing in menopause, turning the monologues into a dialogue with the audience around women's health.

The Menopause Monologues will include: The Squirrel by Debbie Millman, Peri of the Pause of Meno by Kirsten Vangsness, The Wise Women performed by June Ballinger, Swag Bag by Julia Prud'homme, Camp Coochie by Amy Keating Rogers, Hot Flash/Fanny performed by Alina Phelan, Menopause Olympics by Asha John, Delayed Gratification by Jenn Bokoch, Strange Flower by Yukie Fujimoto, The Ovaryture by Beverly Jane Peatross, The No-Bloods by Jen Brown, Dragon Rider by Lou Thornton Keating, ¿Menopausia? by Cecilia Granda, Cycles by Yaya Seals, Bite Me by Amy Segal, Estie my Bestie by Lulu Braunstein, Straight from Caroline's Lips by Carrie Vanhouten.

The show is being presented as part of HERE Hosts, a performance series of new work from extraordinary artists, ensembles, and independent companies working in multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary form in which HERE engages artists who share values alignment and demonstrate high creative kinship.

Performances will take place on: Thursday, April 30 at 8:30pm; Friday, May 1 at 8:30pm; Saturday, May 2 at 4pm; Saturday, May 2 at 8:30pm; and Sunday, May 3 at 4pm.