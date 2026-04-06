Photos: Hugh Jackman, Ella Beatty and More in Audible Theater Cast Portraits

You can now get a first look at cast portraits featuring the companies of Audible Theater x TOGETHER’s 2026 season, now on stage at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.

The repertory season includes Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman in Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, now in performances through April 30; Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong in What Happened Was…, beginning performances April 14; and Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi in New Born, beginning performances May 8.

For every performance of every show, $35 tickets are available only on the day of the show: Online at TodayTix - lottery opens at 5PM before each performance day, and in Person at the Minetta Lane Theatre. The box office opens at 12PM on performance days.

