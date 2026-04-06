Review Roundup: NICOLE TRAVOLTA IS DOING ALRIGHT Returns to SoHo Playhouse

Nicole Travolta IS DOING ALRIGHT has returned to SoHo Playhouse for an encore Off-Broadway engagement. Created and performed by Nicole Travolta, the solo show blends stand-up comedy, confessional storytelling, and character work into an 80-minute performance exploring themes of identity, ambition, and self-worth. The production previously toured nationally and internationally, including runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The piece draws from Travolta’s personal experiences, including financial struggles, Hollywood aspirations, and the pressures associated with her well-known last name. Through a mix of humor and vulnerability, the show examines the pursuit of self-definition.

The production is co-written and directed by Paula Christensen and presented by Twilight Theatre Company, under the artistic leadership of Margarett Perry, in association with producer Mickey White.

Check out what the critics are saying about the show...

Caroline Cao, New York Theatre Guide: Nicole starts by amusingly recounting clumps of her childhood, quickly getting the Travolta gags out of the way: her uncle’s Saturday Night Live disco dance and the memory of riding his bedroom-supplied airplane. Also, she’s not a Scientologist. But as she journeys into her parents' split (her father, Sam, being the “cheaper Travolta” compared to John) and her then-husband confronting her credit card spending, the show pivots into darker territory about the relatable humiliation of debt and the unsettling, yet darkly comedic, tribulations of doing customer service at a spray-tan salon.

Suzanna Bowling, Times Square Chronicles: Yet, for all its speed and humor, the emotional through line is clear: this is a story about digging out. About recognizing the patterns that trap you and choosing—sometimes messily—to break them. Travolta doesn’t over-polish the redemption. She earns it in fragments, in jokes, in the willingness to say the uncomfortable thing out loud.