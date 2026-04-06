EBKM's HEARTBREAK HOTEL to Host Talkback Series as it Enters Final Two Weeks Off-Broadway

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EBKM’s (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken) Heartbreak Hotel has entered its final two weeks of performances at New York’s DR2 Theatre. The Off-Broadway engagement officially ends next Sunday, April 19. Following select performances, audiences are invited to stay for post-show talkbacks with the cast and creative team. These fun discussions will provide an opportunity to learn more about the show’s unique creative process from the New Zealand-based artists themselves and dive deeper into the play’s themes. See photos from the production HERE!

The first talkback, on Wednesday April 8, will be led by comedian, actor, and writer Tim Murray. Subsequent post-show discussions will be held following performances on April 9, April 14, and April 16. Future moderators are to be announced.

The U.S. premiere of Heartbreak Hotel comes on the heels of a sold out run at London’s Soho Theatre. This new work from New Zealand creatives Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken encapsulates heartache, breakup songs, and fresh starts in a swift 75-minutes. Karin McCracken and Simon Leary reprise their performances in the Off-Broadway mounting.