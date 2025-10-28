Photos: Go Inside Soundcheck and More At YACHT ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yacht Rockers On Broadway set sail for a night of slick grooves, breezy vocals, legendary hooks, and unforgettable performances. Check out photos from inside soundcheck and the show itself below.

Inspired by the golden era of soft rock, this year’s event celebrated the timeless hits and laid-back energy that defined the late ’70s and early ’80s. From soaring harmonies to feel-good rhythms, the day’s rehearsal captured the spirit of Yacht Rock at its finest—music that transported everyone to endless summer nights on the open water.

The event honored the iconic Jefferson Starship with the Rock Legend Award and celebrated Chris Stewart as Ambassador of Rock. More than just a concert, Rockers On Broadway supported arts education, helping to nurture creativity and inspire the next generation of performers. The evening was hosted by Renée Marino, Broadway star (Jersey Boys, West Side Story) and celebrated communications coach, named by People Magazine as one of the “Most Inspiring Women of 2021.”

In addition to honoring Jefferson Starship and Stewart, the night featured Broadway stars, rock icons, student performances, and an exciting live auction.

Founded in 1993, Rockers On Broadway® united Broadway performers and Rock ’n’ Roll icons to support charitable causes. The annual event was produced by The PATH Fund, Inc.®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing arts education, supporting emerging talent, and inspiring the next generation of artists. Over the years, Rockers On Broadway® has honored music luminaries such as Pete Townshend, Frankie Valli, Micky Dolenz, Rupert Holmes, Diane Warren, KT Tunstall, Huey Lewis, and Melissa Etheridge.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy