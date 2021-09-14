Photos: First Look at the Hit Play NOIR, Now Streaming on OVERTURE+

The team behind the hit new play NOIR have released the first images from the production that is now streaming exclusively on Overture+ around the world. Presented in mostly black and white to capture the feel of the old Hollywood movies, Noir is something 'not to be missed'

Produced by the award winning UK theatre company Vertigo Theatre Productions, NOIR tells the story of Veronica Smart (Emma Morgan), a beautiful 40-year-old woman with dreams of stardom and a 16 year marriage to Cliff Smart (John Tueart), a successful New York businessman. Now bored with life and the marriage decaying, she wants out, and she will do anything to make that happen. Meeting a group of teenagers at the local school where she works, including the rebellious but broken Jimmy Flynn (Richard Allen), sets in motion a plan that will include seduction, passion, lies, manipulation and murder.

Noir was captured on film during the global pandemic that caused theatres to close for 17 months. The show was due on stage in front of a live audience, but with that ruled out, Vertigo and the team gathered safely for a week to bring NOIR to the screen.

Filmed on only three camera phones by the producer and director (to keep numbers in the venue down), who had never shot or edited a film of any kind before, this was a true labour of love, a way to keep theatre alive and deliver it to a home audience.

This is a 'stylish and stunning' black and white capture of NOIR that is sure to take you back in time to a world of hardened detectives, burning desires, teen angst, lust, murder and a deadly femme fatale.

Written and directed by multi award winning Craig Hepworth (Porno Chic, Fake News, Last Dance, Exam) Noir will bring the world of, black and white movies and pulp detective novels to the stage.

Welcome to the world of NOIR.

