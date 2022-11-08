Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE BANDAGED PLACE Roundabout Underground World Premiere

The cast of the bandaged place includes Stephanie Berry, Jake Ryan Lozano, Sasha Camille Manuel, Phoenix Noelle, Anthony Lee Medina and Jhardon DiShon Milton.

Nov. 08, 2022  

The Roundabout Underground world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal, is now in previews, and opens officially on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast of the bandaged place includes Stephanie Berry as "Geraldine Irby," Jake Ryan Lozano as "Sam Yates," Sasha Camille Manuel and Phoenix Noelle as "Ella Irby," Anthony Lee Medina as "Ruben Torres," Jhardon DiShon Milton as "Jonah Irby."

All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.




