Photos: First Look at Ryan J. Haddad's DARK DISABLED STORIES at The Public

DARK DISABLED STORIES probes implicit ableism and the assumptions we make about people we'll never really know. 

Mar. 07, 2023  

Ryan J. Haddad's Dark Disabled Stories began previews on Tuesday, February 28. The new co-production between The Bushwick Starr and The Public officially opens at The Public's Shiva Theater on Thursday, March 9.

Get a first look at photos below!

Acclaimed writer and performer Ryan J. Haddad makes his Off-Broadway playwriting debut with the hilarious and audacious Dark Disabled Stories. Haddad's newest autobiographical play is a series of unforgiving vignettes about the strangers he encounters while navigating a city (and a world) not built for his walker and cerebral palsy. Directed by Jordan Fein, Dark Disabled Stories probes implicit ableism and the assumptions we make about people we'll never really know.

The cast of Dark Disabled Stories includes Ryan J. Haddad, Dickie Hearts, and Alejandra Ospina.

The production features scenic and costume design by dots, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Kathy Ruvuna, and video design by Kameron Neal. Andrew Morrill serves as director of artistic sign language and Alison Kopit serves as access dramaturg. Melanie Lisby serves as the production stage manager and Miriam Rochford serves as interpreter coordinator and assistant stage manager. Peter Royston also serves as assistant stage manager.

In an effort to make this production as accessible as possible to disabled and d/Deaf individuals, Dark Disabled Stories features American Sign Language, open captions, and audio descriptions integrated into every performance. The Public has also expanded wheelchair and mobility access for this production. Additionally, The Public strives to create an inclusive and welcoming space where audience members can be free to be themselves for this production, and expectations about audience etiquette are relaxed at this performance.




Previews to Begin Next Week for DARK DISABLED STORIES World Premiere at The Public Theater Photo
Previews to Begin Next Week for DARK DISABLED STORIES World Premiere at The Public Theater
The Public Theater and The Bushwick Starr will begin previews next week for the upcoming world premiere of DARK DISABLED STORIES, written by Public Theater Creatives Rebuild New York Resident Artist Ryan J. Haddad.
Photos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starrs DARK DISABLED STORIES in Rehe Photo
Photos: First Look at The Public Theater and Bushwick Starr's DARK DISABLED STORIES in Rehearsal
The Public Theater Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director and Patrick Willingham, Executive Director) and The Bushwick Starr (Noel Allain, Co-Founder and Artistic Director and Sue Kessler, Co-Founder and Creative Director) have released rehearsal photos for the upcoming World Premiere of DARK DISABLED STORIES written by Public Theater Creative Rebuilds New York Resident Artist Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Jordan Fein. Check out the photos here!

