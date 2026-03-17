Photos: First Look at Maltby & Shire's ABOUT TIME Off-Broadway

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You can now get a first look at production photos of About Time, the new Maltby & Shire musical revue with music by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. About Time runs Off-Broadway at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for a limited 5-week engagement through Sunday, April 5.

About Time stars Allyson Kaye Daniel, Darius de Haas, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Sally Wilfert, and Lynne Wintersteller with Ethan Paulini and Nicole Powell as understudies.

Directed by Maltby, About Time completes the legendary songwriting duo’s massively influential trilogy that includes Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever.

About Time features choreography and musical staging by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, music direction and vocal arrangements by Deniz Cordell, scenic consultant by James Morgan, costume design by Tracy Christensen, and lighting design by Mitchell Fenton. Associate choreographer is Josh Walden with Hethyr (Red) Verhoef as production stage manager.