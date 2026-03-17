James Monroe Iglehart, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Perform at TheaterWorksUSA 2026 Spring Benefit

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TheaterWorksUSA will host its annual spring benefit on Monday, April 27 at The Edison Ballroom. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner and live performances featuring Broadway talent.

This year's honorees include Ann M. Martin, the acclaimed and worldwide bestselling author of The Baby-sitters Club book series which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year; BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, the foremost training ground for new musical theatre writers; and Mark Sonnenblick, the Academy Award-winning songwriter of KPop Demon Hunters and TWTheatricals' The Baby-sitters Club Musical.

100% of the net proceeds from the event will support TWUSA's mission to create exceptional, transformative theatrical experiences that are accessible to young and family audiences in diverse communities across New York City and North America.