Brian Stokes Mitchell To Be Honored At TADA! Youth Theater’s 41st Anniversary Gala

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TADA! Youth Theater will honor Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell at its 41st Anniversary Gala on April 26, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. The evening will be hosted by Jason Kravits and will celebrate the organization’s more than four decades of work in youth theater and arts education.

The gala will include a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions, and performances by members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA!, along with guest Broadway performers. Proceeds will support TADA!’s free pre-professional programs and other arts education initiatives for young people across New York City.

TADA! Youth Theater, a Drama Desk Award-winning nonprofit, has spent 41 years producing original musicals and offering musical theater training for young performers. Its programs are designed to support artistic development alongside leadership, communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.

Mitchell has appeared on Broadway in KISS ME, KATE, RAGTIME, MAN OF LA MANCHA, SHUFFLE ALONG, and KING HEDLEY II. His screen credits include Shirley, Up Here, Glee, The Good Fight, Billions, Mr. Robot, Madam Secretary, The Gilded Age, tick, tick...BOOM!, Mapplethorpe, and Jumping the Broom. In 2016, he received the Tony Awards’ Isabelle Stevenson Award for humanitarian work.

Kravits’ stage and screen credits include Only Murders in the Building, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Practice, Grey’s Anatomy, Young Sheldon, The Kominsky Method, Gilmore Girls, Halston, The Undoing, and Disney’s Snow White, in which he voices Sneezy. He is currently appearing as Vice Principal Panch in the Off-Broadway revival of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $400 for individual seats, with tables beginning at $5,000. Sponsorships and program ads are also available.