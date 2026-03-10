Photos: Maltby & Shire's ABOUT TIME Opens Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new Maltby & Shire musical revue About Time, with music by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr., opened officially at the historic Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater with special guests LaChanze, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, and Liz Callaway. Six Yale University Class of ’59 classmates of Maltby & Shire’s, and About Time co-producers, were in attendance to cheer on the duo’s success. See photos from the opening here!

Directed by Maltby, About Time completes the legendary songwriting duo’s massively influential trilogy that includes Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever; and Maltby & Shire continue the longest songwriting partnership in American Musical Theatre history with 71 years of collaboration.

About Time stars Allyson Kaye Daniel, Darius de Haas, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Sally Wilfert, and Lynne Wintersteller.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes