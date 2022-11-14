Photos: First Look at Johnny Berchtold & Lily McInerny in CAMP SIEGFRIED at Second Stage Theater
This cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America's past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us.
The New York Premiere of CAMP SIEGFRIED, the new play from Tony Award-nominee Bess Wohl (2ST's Grand Horizons and Make Believe), directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, 2ST's Man from Nebraska) is now in previews, and will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The production stars Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny. Both actors will be making their off-Broadway stage debuts.
Get a first look at photos below!
From Tony Award® nominee Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) comes an exhilarating new play about how far we'll go to belong. During a golden summer at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, two teenagers find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America's past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us.
The full creative team for CAMP SIEGFRIED includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Christopher Darbassie and casting by Telsey + Company. Jane Ackermann and Charlie B. Foster are the understudies for the production.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny
Johnny Berchtold
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny
