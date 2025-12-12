A TOUCH OF SHAKESPEARE 2025 to Close the Year at American Theatre of Actors

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre of Actors will present A TOUCH OF SHAKESPEARE 2025 as a year-end program at the John Cullum Theatre, part of the American Theatre of Actors complex on West 54th Street.

The production will feature eight performers delivering a selection of Shakespearean monologues spanning works from Richard III to Much Ado About Nothing.

The cast includes Josh Bartosch, Amber Brookes, Jane Culley, Sam Cruz, Sam Hardy, Alan Hasnas, Adam Lyons, and Dustin Pazar. The program is directed by ATA Founder and Artistic Director James Jennings, a founding figure of the Off-Off-Broadway indie theatre movement. Culley appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, and Hardy is a recent winner of the Channel Indie Shakespeare Competition.

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by Jennings, who continues to serve as President and Artistic Director. Jessica Jennings is the company’s Executive Director. ATA operates as a repertory company of actors, playwrights, and directors dedicated to developing new work and providing a creative environment outside the pressures of commercial theatre. Over its history, thousands of new plays have been presented, and more than 11,000 actors have worked at ATA, including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O’Connor, Dan Lauria, William Fichtner, Edie Falco, and Kathryn Hahn.

Tickets are available through the American Theatre of Actors box office.