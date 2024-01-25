Photos: First Look At The Off Broadway Premiere of THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL At Theater Row

THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL is making its Off-Broadway Premiere for a limited engagement at Theater Row, now through January 27.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL is making its Off-Broadway Premiere for a limited engagement at Theater Row, now through January 27, 2024. See photos from the production. 

The Perfect Game features an original book, music and lyrics by John Grissmer, direction by Danny Salles (Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List), choreography by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings), music direction by Matthew Stephens (The Body Politic), and arrangements & music supervision by Russ Kassoff (Twyla Tharp’s Come Fly Away). Tickets are now on sale at TheatreRow.org. For further information, visit PerfectGameMusical.com.

The Perfect Game: A Slam Dunk New Musical is a new musical comedy that weaves together the historic story of Jim Naismith, a young teacher who invests a new indoor game for the YMCA – basketball – with the modern day story of two basketball coaches, Nancy & Frank, who are struggling with personal and professional issues. Jim and his wife, Maud, enter the modern world to help the two coaches get back on track and rediscover their love of the game as they prepare for the big final match of the season.

Anthony Sagaria (Wicked, Disney’s Frozen) stars as basketball inventor, Jim Naismith, leading a company that includes David Beach (Something Rotten, It’s Only a Play), Tyler Belo (Hamilton Tour), Nick Bernardi (Annie Tour), Milena J. Comeau (The Outsiders), Jesse Lynn Harte (Legally Blonde Tour), Akina Kitazawa (New York, New York), Alec Ludacka (Kinky Boots Pittsburgh CLO), Steve McCoy (Spamalot Tour), Lukas Poost (Unlock’d), Elena Ricardo (Beautiful), Jamal Shuriah (Shout Sister Shout Ford’s Theatre), Danielle J. Summons (Baby), Scott Whipple, and EJ Zimmerman (Les Misérables),

The Perfect Game is executive produced & general managed by Visceral Entertainment. Casting is by Daryl Eisenberg, CSA / Eisenberg Casting, and the Associate Producer is Joseph Fusco. David Goldstein is the Scenic Designer, Matthew Solomon is the Costume Designer, Andrew Garvis & Jamie Roderick are Co-Lighting Designers, and Brendan McCann is Production Props. William Spinnato is the Production Stage Manager, Miranda Shaffer is the Assistant Stage Manager, Tuan Malinowski is the Associate Director, and Brian Nelson is the Associate Choreographer.

Photo Credit: Maria Baranova-Suzuki
EJ Zimmerman, Jesse Lynn Harte, Milena J. Comeau and Akina Kitazawa

Anthony Sagaria

Alec Ludacka, Anthony Sagaria, Lukas Poost, Steve McCoy, Jamal Shuriah and Scott Whipple

Nick Bernardi, EJ Zimmerman, Anthony Sagaria, Elena Ricardo and cast

Jamal Shuriah, Milena J. Comeau, Scott Whipple and Akina Kitazawa

Anthony Sagaria

Scott Whipple, Anthony Sagaria and David Beech

Edit-Milena Comeau

Tyler Belo, Danielle Summons and Nick Bernardi

Akina Kitazawa, Jesse Lynn Harte, Milena J. Comeau, Steve McCoy, Lukas Poost and Alec Ludacka

Scott Whipple. Jamal Shuriah, David Beech and Tyler Belo

Elena Ricardo and Anthony Sagaria



