Photos: Amber Ruffin, Grey Henson and More in Rehearsals for BIGFOOT! Off-Broadway

Benson Drive Productions has revealed the complete cast for Bigfoot! the new musical comedy by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta. Now in rehearsals, additional casting includes Grammy Award-nominee Jason Tam as ‘Doctor’, Jade Jones as ‘As Cast’, and covers Jake Letts, Kala Ross, and Mike Millan. They will be joining the previously announced Tony Award-nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Elf) as ‘Bigfoot,’ Tony Award-nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo’) as ‘Francine,’ Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl) as ‘Joanne,’ and Alex Moffat (The Cottage) as ‘Mayor.’ See rehearsal photos here!

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, this 8-weeks-only engagement is produced by Benson Drive Productions in association with Manhattan Theatre Club and will begin performances on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Meffford.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer