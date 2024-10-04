News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres

Performances will run through October 27, 2024.

By: Oct. 04, 2024
Amas Musical Theatre is presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Distant Thunder: A New American Musical, the first mainstream Indigenous musical in New York City, with book by Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Shaun Taylor-Corbett, music and lyrics by Shaun Taylor-Corbett and Chris Wiseman, with additional music by Robert Lindsey-Nassif and Michael Moricz, and directed and choreographed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett. Performances will continue through October 27, 2024. See photos from opening night here! 

In Distant Thunder, a child is taken from his Blackfeet tribe and returns as a young attorney with an opportunity that unwittingly sets off a firestorm. Pop-rock merges with Native drumming and dancing, fusing cultures in this ultimately joyful first-of-its-kind musical.

The cast for Distant Thunder is Jeff Barehand, Spencer Battiest, Aubee Billie, Xander Chauncey, Bonale Fambrini, Brent Florendo, Chava Florendo, Angela Gómez, Irma-Estel LaGuerre, Johnlee Lookingglass, Glenn Stanton, Michelle Rios, Sampwe Tarrant, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Chelsea Zeno.

The creative team is Regina García (Scenic Design), E.B. Brooks (Costume Design), Anthony Pearson (Lighting Design), Ben Selke (Sound Design), James Woods (Music Director), Michael Moricz (Musical Supervision/Arrangements), Brian Lawton (Associate Director/Choreographer), Josh Iacovelli (Properties), Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor). Amber Johnson is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Cultural Consultant is Brent Florendo and Blackfeet advisors are Smokey and Darnell Rides At The Door.

Distant Thunder is presented by Amas Musical Theatre in association with Tall Tree Productions, Butler Tibetts, Paula Chaiken & Joe Kraus, Rand Fishkin & Geraldine DeRuiter, Paula Grosch & Mike Wardell, Willette & Manny Klausner, Isaac Koyfman and Tanya Scott, Richard & Sally Opper, Phoenix Theatre Company, Patricia Ripley and Butch Grier/Ripley-Grier Studios, Terry Schnuck, Andrew & Julia Wang and Jeff & Liesl Wilke.

The performance schedule will be as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are $39-$49 ($79 premium) - All previews are $35 - and can be purchased online at www.amasmusical.org or by calling 212-563-2565.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy  

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Irma-Estel LaGuerre, Brent Florendo, Angela Gomez, Shaun Taylor-Corbett and Spencer Battiest

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
The Cast that includes-Jeff Barehand, Spencer Battiest, Aubee Billie, Xander Chauncey, Bonale Fambrini, Brent Florendo, Chava Florendo, Angela Gomez, Irma-Estel LaGuerre, Johnlee Lookingglass, Michelle Rios, Glenn Stanton, Sampwe Tarrant, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Chelsea Zeno

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the audience enthusiastic response to the show

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Evelyn Weiss and Bradley Lewis

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Stephanie Gomes Hogan and Bradley Lewis

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Stephanie Gomes Hogan and Bradley Lewis

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Stephanie Gomes Hogan

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Stephanie Gomes Hogan

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Bradley Lewis

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Sampwe Tarrant

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Sampwe Tarrant

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Shaun Taylor-Corbett

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Shaun Taylor-Corbett

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Bonale Fambrini

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Bonale Fambrini

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Bonale Fambrini and his mother

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Jeff Barehand

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Xander Chauncey

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Xander Chauncey

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Glenn Stanton

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Glenn Stanton

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Johnlee Lookingglass

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Aubee Billie

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Aubee Billie

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Michelle Rios

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Michelle Rios

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Chelsea Zeno

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Chelsea Zeno

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Chava Florendo

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Chava Florendo

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Brent Florendo and Chava Florendo

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Brent Florendo and Chava Florendo

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Brent Florendo

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Irma-Estel LaGuerre

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Angela Gomez and Spencer Battiest

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Spencer Battiest

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
The Cast and Creative Team of Distant Thunder

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Emily Flynn-Chauncey and Xander Chauncey

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Johanna Telander and Mia Moravis

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Brian Lawton

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Butch Grier and Patricia Ripley

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Chris Wiseman, Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Donna Trinkoff

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Chris Wiseman, Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Donna Trinkoff

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Chris Wiseman and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres Image
Darnell and Smokey Rides at the Door with Shaun Taylor-Corbett

 




