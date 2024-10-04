Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Celebrates Opening Night at A.R.T./New York Theatres

Performances will run through October 27, 2024.
Amas Musical Theatre is presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Distant Thunder: A New American Musical, the first mainstream Indigenous musical in New York City, with book by Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Shaun Taylor-Corbett, music and lyrics by Shaun Taylor-Corbett and Chris Wiseman, with additional music by Robert Lindsey-Nassif and Michael Moricz, and directed and choreographed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett. Performances will continue through October 27, 2024. See photos from opening night here!
In Distant Thunder, a child is taken from his Blackfeet tribe and returns as a young attorney with an opportunity that unwittingly sets off a firestorm. Pop-rock merges with Native drumming and dancing, fusing cultures in this ultimately joyful first-of-its-kind musical.
The cast for Distant Thunder is Jeff Barehand, Spencer Battiest, Aubee Billie, Xander Chauncey, Bonale Fambrini, Brent Florendo, Chava Florendo, Angela Gómez, Irma-Estel LaGuerre, Johnlee Lookingglass, Glenn Stanton, Michelle Rios, Sampwe Tarrant, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Chelsea Zeno.
The creative team is Regina García (Scenic Design), E.B. Brooks (Costume Design), Anthony Pearson (Lighting Design), Ben Selke (Sound Design), James Woods (Music Director), Michael Moricz (Musical Supervision/Arrangements), Brian Lawton (Associate Director/Choreographer), Josh Iacovelli (Properties), Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor). Amber Johnson is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Cultural Consultant is Brent Florendo and Blackfeet advisors are Smokey and Darnell Rides At The Door.
Distant Thunder is presented by Amas Musical Theatre in association with Tall Tree Productions, Butler Tibetts, Paula Chaiken & Joe Kraus, Rand Fishkin & Geraldine DeRuiter, Paula Grosch & Mike Wardell, Willette & Manny Klausner, Isaac Koyfman and Tanya Scott, Richard & Sally Opper, Phoenix Theatre Company, Patricia Ripley and Butch Grier/Ripley-Grier Studios, Terry Schnuck, Andrew & Julia Wang and Jeff & Liesl Wilke.
The performance schedule will be as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are $39-$49 ($79 premium) - All previews are $35 - and can be purchased online at www.amasmusical.org or by calling 212-563-2565.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Irma-Estel LaGuerre, Brent Florendo, Angela Gomez, Shaun Taylor-Corbett and Spencer Battiest
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the audience enthusiastic response to the show
Evelyn Weiss and Bradley Lewis
Stephanie Gomes Hogan and Bradley Lewis
Stephanie Gomes Hogan and Bradley Lewis
Stephanie Gomes Hogan
Stephanie Gomes Hogan
Sampwe Tarrant
Sampwe Tarrant
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Shaun Taylor-Corbett
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Shaun Taylor-Corbett
Bonale Fambrini
Bonale Fambrini
Bonale Fambrini and his mother
Brent Florendo and Chava Florendo
Brent Florendo and Chava Florendo
Angela Gomez and Spencer Battiest
The Cast and Creative Team of Distant Thunder
Emily Flynn-Chauncey and Xander Chauncey
Johanna Telander and Mia Moravis
Butch Grier and Patricia Ripley
Chris Wiseman, Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Donna Trinkoff
Chris Wiseman, Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Donna Trinkoff
Chris Wiseman and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Darnell and Smokey Rides at the Door with Shaun Taylor-Corbett
