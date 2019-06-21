Photo Flash: First Look at David Cale in WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME

We've got a first look at the New York premiere of WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME, written and performed byDavid Cale, with music co-written by Matthew Dean Marsh, and directed by Robert Falls. WE'RE ONLY ALIVE... runs through Sunday, July 14 with an official press opening on Thursday, June 27.

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME stars playwright David Cale as himself, and is accompanied by a six-piece orchestra featuringMatthew Dean Marsh (Piano), Josh Henderson (Viola), Tomina Parvanova (Harp), Jessica Wang (Cello), John Blevins (Trumpet), and Tyler Hseih (Clarinet).

Growing up, writer/performer David Cale escaped his parents' fraught marriage by singing in his bedroom and tending to birds in his backyard animal hospital. Lush songs, featuring a six-piece orchestra, and an intimate portrait of his mother unite in Cale's vivid musical memoir of hope, family, and transcendence. Cale returns to The Public after appearing in Deep in a Dream of You and The Total Bent.

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME features scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Paul Marlow, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, and composition/music direction by Matthew Dean Marsh.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





