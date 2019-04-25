Photo Flash: First Look At Sea Dog Theater's THE RARE BIOSPHERE

SEA DOG THEATER is pleased to share with Broadway World, a first look into the world premiere production of Chris Cragin-Day's THE RARE BIOSPHERE, directed by award-winning Christopher Domig. Performances begin tonight and continue through Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Calvary St. George's (61 Gramercy Park North, NY, NY 10010).

Sophie, a Honduran-American teenager, comes home from high school to find that her parents have been deported. She immediately goes into bunker-down survival mode, trying to care for her younger siblings without raising suspicion and considering her next move. Her plan is complicated when Steven, a well-meaning friend, oblivious to the issues she's facing, discovers and struggles to comprehend her situation.

Sophie is an impressive student, a Dreamer, with plans to study Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at Duke University. She is fascinated with what is known as the &ldqu! o;Rare Biosphere," a term that refers to rare, previously overlooked, microbial species that play a crucial role in regulating Earth's ecosystems.

The play draws a parallel between our current immigration crisis with the beauty and necessity of diversity in our ecosystem, offering a unique underrepresented perspective into a broken system that many of us only experience through news reports.

THE RARE BIOSPHERE is a timely, relevant, and powerful new play inspired by real-life immigration conflicts happening on a daily basis in this country. Given our current polarized political climate, it is easy to forget that behind these "political issues" are real people whose stories matter, and must be told. Sea Dog Theater, whose mission is to shine a light on stories of alienation and reconciliation, has the incredible opportunity to bring to life one such story with this world premiere.

The production stars N! atalia Plaza as Sophie and Zac Owens as Steven.

The production features scenic and lighting design by Guy de Lancey (Beautiful Day Without You, Origin Theater), and costume design by Emily White. Tye Hunt Fitzgerald (White Noise, The Public) is the sound designer and Harrison Corthell is the stage manager.

THE RARE BIOSPHERE plays the following schedule:

Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday at 3:00 pm** and 8:00 p.m.

* There is no Wednesday performance the first week. The only Sunday performances are Opening Night April 28 and Closing Night, Sunday May 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30 ($20 student ticket) and are now available online at www.seadogtheater.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the venue 30 minutes prior to show time. Call ahead for availability 646-463-0542.

Running Time: 90 minutes

Website: www.seadogtheater.org

**Sea Dog Theater will be sharing profits of three performances (Saturday Matinees) with three non-profit organizations whose mission is to aid immigrants. Mother to Mother Brooklyn (May 4th), FeLT NYC (May 11th), and Restoration Immigration Legal Aid (May 18th).



Natalia Plaza. Photo by Jeremy Varner.

Natalia Plaza and Zac Owens. Photo by Jeremy Varner.

Zac Owens and Natalia Plaza. Photo by Jeremy Varner.

Zac Owens. Photo by Jeremy Varner.

Natalia Plaza and Zac Owens. Photo by Jeremy Varner.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You