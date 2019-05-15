Photo Coverage: PROOF OF LOVE Celebrates Opening Night at Minetta Lane Theatre!

Proof of Love opened just last night, May 14 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Constance thought she had a happy life and a loving husband. Suddenly, a tragic accident splinters her upper-class black family-and forces Constance to face uncomfortable truths about her marriage and herself. Proof of Love is the explosive, funny, and moving new one-woman play by Chisa Hutchinson, member of the first class of talent supported by the Audible Playwrights Fund; Jade King Carroll directs.

The creative team for Proof of Love includes Alexis Distler (scenic design), Jen Caprio (costume design), Mary Louise Geiger(lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design), and Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design).

Proof of Love is the inaugural live production from Audible's Emerging Playwright program, a dedicated $5M fund that enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary storytelling. Twenty-five commissions have already been announced, with new playwrights identified on an annual basis.

As with previous Audible Theater shows at the Minetta Lane, Audible will also record and release Proof of Love as an audio play, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible performances of captivating stage productions starring Billy Crudup, Judith Light, Aasif Mandvi, John Lithgow, Carey Mulligan, and others are available for download at www.audible.com/theater.

