Photos: SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS At Parkside Lounge

Production photos have been released from SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS, the new musical with music, book, and lyrics by Kailey Marshall, which recently concluded its New York City debut at Parkside Lounge. The production played three performances February 26–28 following its earlier run in London at The Other Palace.

The cast included Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Deanna Giulietti (Mystic Pizza), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), and Cristina Rae (The Wiz). All performers appeared courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS follows a year in the life of one woman, whose personality is represented by four facets—Head, Heart, Hips, and Gut. Through a pop and rock score, the musical explores relationships, sexuality, and self-discovery as the protagonist attempts to make changes in her life while navigating the highs and lows of dating.

“I started writing Songs For Slutty Girls when I was 20. I looked at the musical theatre canon and realized that there weren’t any funny, truthful songs about sex or sexuality from the female perspective,” said writer Kailey Marshall. “That morphed into this show that chronicled a particularly tumultuous year in my sex and relationship life. The songs turned into a way for me to process all of my emotions around love and sex.”

The production was directed by Rebecca Aparicio (Hell’s Kitchen), with music direction by Anessa Marie Scolpini and choreography by Susie Carroll. The creative team also included assistant director Silvana Salazar, costume designer Tina McCartney (Beetlejuice), hair and makeup designer Liz Printz (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and lighting designer Ethan Feil. The show was produced by Marlo Kane, Caitlin McNeilage, and Kailey Marshall, with creative consulting by Peter Dunn (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme).

Marshall’s work has been featured at venues including 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Don’t Tell Mama, the Highline Ballroom, and Lincoln Center. An EP of music from SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS was released in September 2025 and is available on major streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson



Tatianna Córdoba

Tatianna Córdoba

Sandra Okuboyejo

The Cast of SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS

The Cast of SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS

The Cast of SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS

Deánna Giulietti

Cristina Raé