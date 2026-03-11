Prospect Musicals Reveals Additional Guests for Week Two of 2026 IGNITE Concert Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prospect Musicals has revealed additional guests for the second week of events of the 2026 IGNITE Concert Festival, running through March 30th at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

Thursday, March 12th at 7:00pm the second festival week kicks off with the NYC debut of Florencia Iriondo’s Song Society – In Concert, a solo folk-pop musical direct from the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, where it was shortlisted for Best Fringe Show, and described by The Scotsman as "A charming and intimate one-woman musical... like Pixar's Inside Out, it reminds us that our identities are shaped by moments and memories — both the silly and the profound."

Saturday, March 14th at 7:00pm two of Prospect’s founding artists, Peter Mills and Cara Reichel (creators of The Hello Girls) share the first NYC performance of songs from their new musical, The Troupe, a tragical-comical-historical-musical. The cast for the concert includes Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd, Broadway), Amelia Cormack (Beau The Musical), Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera, Broadway), Lyda Jade Harlan (Elf, Fulton Theatre), Mariko Iwasa (Ringling Bros.), Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd, Broadway), Katryna Marttala (Skyscraper, Urban Stages), Aaron Phillips (The Pirates of Penzance, Greensboro Opera), Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway), and Chino Ramos (Thom Pain, Signature Theatre). The band includes Allison Seidner on cello and Zac Selissen on guitar, and the stage manager is Chris M. Russo.

Monday, March 16th at 7:00pm brings New Musicals from Jaime Lozano, which will feature vocalists Mayelah Barrera (The Public's Much Ado About Nothing), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), and James Olivas (West End's Evita) singing songs from Lozano’s upcoming new musical theater projects: Roja (Book, music and lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman), Frida (Music By Jaime Lozano, Lyrics by Neena Beber, Book by Georgina Escobar), Desaparecidas (Music by Jaime Lozano, Lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca, Book by Georgina Escobar), and others. The band includes Rubén Coca, Saúl Cosme, Yahir Montes, and Hugo Moreno.

A detailed schedule of current on sale events is below.

Thursday, March 12, 7:00pm

SONG SOCIETY - In Concert

An indie solo musical of selective remembering.

Written & Performed by Florencia Iriondo

Blending original folk-pop music with intimate storytelling, Song Society unfolds as an evening that lives somewhere between theater, truth, and an overthought decision. Award-winning writer and performer Florencia Iriondo invites the audience into an analogue world where an eccentric machine may or may not literally erase what has completed its run. Shortlisted for Best Edinburgh Fringe Show by the West End Wilma Awards, Song Society becomes an anthology of choices around love, friendship, and purpose that somehow get made without trying.

Book, Music & Lyrics: Florencia Iriondo

Direction: Jason Aguirre

Dramaturgy: Adam Mathias

Featuring

Federico Díaz (Guitars & Arrangements)

Agustín Uriburu (Cello & Guitars)

Saturday, March 14, 7:00pm

THE TROUPE – In Concert

a tragical-comical-historical-musical

music & lyrics by Peter Mills

directed by Cara Reichel

When a downtrodden troupe of traveling players receives an unexpected invitation to return to the glory of the royal city, their world is thrown into sudden chaos. Can the show go on? Should the show go on? Can they reinvent themselves? As this chosen family presses onward, they are forced to face their troubled past... and uncertain future. Through a tuneful and character-driven score that blends wit and pathos, this original musical reflects on a life in the theater, and the human journey both on stage and off. Join Prospect for a concert evening from two of the company’s founding artists, sharing their newest work-in-process musical.

Monday, March 16, 7:00pm

New Musicals from Jaime Lozano – In Concert

composed and performed by Jaime Lozano

with Mayelah Barrera, Florencia Cuenca, James Olivas

Considered by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway, Mexican-born, award-winning, multi-hyphenate musical theater artist and storyteller Jaime Lozano arrives at Prospect's IGNITE Festival with a special concert featuring some of his anticipated new musicals. The concert will include songs from new works-in-process such as Roja, Frida, Desaparecidas, and others.

Roja

Book, music and lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman

Frida

Music by Jaime Lozano

Lyrics by Neena Beber

Book by Georgina Escobar

Desaparecidas

Music by Jaime Lozano

Lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca

Book by Georgina Escobar

Thursday, March 19, 7:00pm

The Jordan & Avery Show – In Concert

A smart new pop musical that fuses viral-age swagger with intimate, open-vein honesty.

Written by Jay Adana

Directed by Billy Bustamante

Hosted by Ally Bonino

A dark comedy about friendship and attention economics, The Jordan & Avery Show asks what happens when you monetize pain before you process it. This IGNITE Festival concert features a stellar cast of up-and-coming college performers from BFA programs across New York City, revealing how different bodies and voices reshape the same story. Don’t miss this thrilling evening hosted by Broadway’s Ally Bonino (Suffs).

Produced by Vaibu Mohan

Monday, March 23, 7:00pm

SOUTH ASIAN SONGBOOK: Writing the Future of Musical Theatre

Directed by Devanand Janki

Produced by Anuka Sethi

This high-energy one-night concert celebrates bold new songs by South Asian composers and lyricists. Curated by Live & In Color, this vibrant evening features dynamic performers, a live band, and fresh musical storytelling that blends humor, culture, and heart. Join us for an unforgettable night spotlighting voices shaping the next generation of musical theatre. Featured South Asian Musical Theatre Writers and casting to be announced.

Wednesday, March 25, 7:00pm

Nygel D. Robinson & Friends – In Concert

songs written and performed by Nygel D. Robinson

with additional special guest artists to be announced

Hot off of a critically-acclaimed run of Mexodus at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre – which will have an encore Off-Broadway run this spring at The Daryl Roth Theatre – Nygel D. Robinson presents a one-night-only concert with one of his favorite companies in the city: Prospect Musicals. Come down (or up, or over) to Baruch PAC to experience an electric and eclectic night of Robinson’s latest new music from a variety of projects – and maybe a tune or two from Mexodus!

Friday, March 27, 7:00pm

Sophie Blanchard’s High-Flyin’ Rock’n’Roll Extravaganza – In Concert

Words/Music/Orchestration by Lizzie Hagstedt

Directed by Céline Rosenthal

Sophie Blanchard’s High-Flyin’ Rock’n’Roll Extravaganza soars through the dazzling life (and fiery end!) of the world’s first professional female aeronaut, Sophie Blanchard. Heard of her? Probably not. Why is that? Part riotous rock concert, part PowerPoint presentation, this electrifying new musical is about learning to embrace your inner weirdo, loving what you love and how you love, and quieting the voice that dares to tell you you’re not enough... and balloons. Lots of balloons.

Sunday, March 29, 3:00pm

Monday, March 30, 7:00pm

Proud Marys - In Concert

a genre-bending new pop musical

Book, story and lyrics by Jennifer Paz

Music and lyrics by Anthony Fedorov

Direction and Dramaturgy by Fran de Leon

presented in partnership with

National Asian Artists Project, as part of NAAP’s Discover Series

and in association with community partner Broadway Barkada

Three daughters shake up the strict traditions of their Filipino-American family when they all get knocked up out of wedlock at the same time. With humor and heart, Proud Marys tackles nuanced conversations about women's physical and mental health through the lens of a devoutly Catholic Fil-Am family... breaking open the myth of the model minority, one pop song at a time.