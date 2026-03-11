Manhattan Theatre Club to Honor The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation at Spring Gala Hosted by Amber Ruffin

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2026 Spring Gala—on Monday, May 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street—will honor the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and be hosted by Amber Ruffin.



The event begins with cocktails at 7:00 PM, followed by dinner and the Gala show featuring performances from some of the season’s musicals.



The funds raised by this event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America’s preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season’s Punch, Bug, Queens, THE MONSTERS, and The Balusters, as well as help fund its robust Artistic Development program and Learning and Community Engagement initiatives, which bring the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.



Manhattan Theatre Club is recognizing the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation at its 2026 Spring Gala, honoring more than two decades of partnership through The Sloan Initiative: Setting the Stage for Science and Technology. For over 20 years, the Foundation’s support has enabled MTC to commission, develop, and produce dozens of new plays and musicals exploring science, mathematics, and technology—making this initiative MTC’s most significant commissioning program and a vital platform for launching the careers of emerging playwrights.



Since the partnership began in 2000 with MTC’s production of Proof by David Auburn, the Sloan Foundation has supported more than 100 commissions and numerous productions at MTC. This collaboration has played a defining role in bringing science-driven stories to the stage, including, most recently, the Tony Award–winning Broadway premiere of Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, underscoring the lasting impact of the Foundation’s investment in new work and theatrical innovation.



MTC Spring Gala Co-Chairs are Marie T. Gallagher, Laurie B. and David C. Hodgson, Nigel Smith, and Andrew Sugrue and Romain Goubet. The Host Committee will include Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts, Clyde B. Jones III, Kenny Leon, Laura Weil and EJ Camp, and Bess Wohl.

The Music Director for the evening will be Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb. Sound Design will be by Tony Award winner Leon Rothenberg, and Lighting Design will be by Joel Shier. Stage Management will be by Thomas Dieter and James FitzSimmons.



TICKETING INFORMATION

Individual tickets for MTC’s Spring Gala—including cocktails, dinner, and the show—are available for $6,000, $4,000, and $3,000. Tables of 10 are also available for $60,000, $40,000, and $30,000.

