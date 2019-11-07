Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND

Harry Townsend's Last Stand a new play written by George Eastman (The Snow Job; Bitter Exchange) and directed by Karen Carpenter will premiere at New York City Center Stage II.

Starring Three time Tony Award Nominee and Tony Award winner, Len Cariou (title role in Sweeney Todd; A Little Night Music with Glynis Johns and Hermione Gingold; Applause starring Lauren Bacall; "Blue Bloods") and Craig Bierko (Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee, Music Man; "The Long Kiss Goodnight, "UnREAL," "Blue Bloods"), Harry Townsend's Last Stand begins a strictly limited engagement on November 18 with opening night set for December 4.

A comedy with heart, Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers around 85-year-old Harry Townsend, a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan, who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand tells a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand features scenic design by Lauren Helpern (Skintight; 4000 Miles), costume design by David C. Woolard (Broadway: West Side Story; The Who's Tommy), lighting design by Jeff Davis (Newsies; Sister Act) and sound design by John Gromada (Broadway: The Trip to Bountiful; Seminar). General management is by Brierpatch Productions. Harry Townsend's Last Stand is produced by Dennis Grimaldi (A Gentlemen's Guide...; Love Letters; Angels in America)

Tickets are from $59-89.00 with premium reserved seating available. All tickets are subject to a $2.50 facility fee. Tickets are available online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling CityTix at (212) 581-1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



