Photo Coverage: ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night at York Theatre Company

May. 17, 2019  

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, in association with Riki Kane Larimer and Keylight Productions, presents the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Enter Laughing: The Musical with book by Joseph Stein and music and lyrics by Stan Daniels, based on the play Enter Laughing by Joseph Stein from the novel by Carl Reiner. Enter Laughing: The Musical, with direction and musical staging by York Theatre favorite Stuart Ross (York's Forever Plaid, Enter Laughing), music direction by Phil Reno (Something Rotten), and choreography by Jennifer Paulson-Lee (Enter Laughing), returns to kick off The York's year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The ten-member cast features Raji Ahsan (Stage Door) as Pike, Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) as Angela Marlowe, Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Miss B, Ray DeMattis (the original Grease) as Mr. Foreman, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as David Kolowitz, Alison Fraser (Falsettos) as Mother, Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager") as Father, David Schramm (Finian's Rainbow) as Marlowe, Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie) as Wanda, and Joe Veale (The Rivals) as Marvin.

What better way to celebrate The York's 50th Anniversary than with the return of The York's runaway hit, Enter Laughing: The Musical? Based on Carl Reiner's semi-autobiographical novel and Joseph Stein's stage adaptation, this hilariously tuneful musical careens through the misadventures of star-struck, stage-struck, woman-struck teenager David Kolowitz, who pratfalls his way into manhood via the theatre in 1930s New York City.

The creative team includes James Morgan (sets), Tyler M. Holland (costumes), Ken Billington & Jason Kantrowitz (lights), Julian Evans (sound), and Brooke van Hensbergen (props). The Production Manager and Production Stage Manager is Chris Steckel with Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Santos. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Alison Fraser
Alison Fraser

Alison Fraser
Alison Fraser

Alison Fraser and Renee Taylor
Alison Fraser and Renee Taylor

Renee Taylor
Renee Taylor

Renee Taylor
Renee Taylor

Lighting Designers-Ken Billington and Jason Kantrowitz
Lighting Designers-Ken Billington and Jason Kantrowitz

David Schramm
David Schramm

David Schramm
David Schramm

Renee Taylor and Stuart Ross( Director/Musical Staging)
Renee Taylor and Stuart Ross( Director/Musical Staging)

Reed Birney
Reed Birney

Reed Birney
Reed Birney

Farah Alvin and Colin Hanlon
Farah Alvin and Colin Hanlon

Farah Alvin and Colin Hanlon
Farah Alvin and Colin Hanlon

Farah Alvin
Farah Alvin

Farah Alvin
Farah Alvin

Joe Veale and Jenna Haimes
Joe Veale and Jenna Haimes

Joe Veale
Joe Veale

Joe Veale
Joe Veale

Allie Trimm
Allie Trimm

Allie Trimm
Allie Trimm

Joe Veale and Allie Trimm
Joe Veale and Allie Trimm

Bill Nye
Bill Nye

Photo Coverage: ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night at York Theatre Company
Robert Picardo, Farah Alvin, Chris Dwan, Allie Trimm, Bill Nye, Alison Fraser, Raji Ahsan, David Schramm,James Morgan (York Producing Artistic Director), Joe Veale, Dana Costello, Stuart Ross and Evans Haile (York Executive Director)

Photo Coverage: ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night at York Theatre Company
Robert Picardo, Farah Alvin, Chris Dwan, Allie Trimm, Bill Nye, Alison Fraser, Raji Ahsan, David Schramm,James Morgan (York Producing Artistic Director), Joe Veale, Dana Costello, Stuart Ross, Evans Haile (York Executive Director) and Jennifer Paulson-Lee (Choreographer)

Chris Dwan, Allie Trimm, Bill Nye and Alison Fraser
Chris Dwan, Allie Trimm, Bill Nye and Alison Fraser

Photo Coverage: ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night at York Theatre Company
Robert Picardo, Farah Alvin, Chris Dwan, Allie Trimm, Bill Nye, Alison Fraser, Raji Ahsan, David Schramm, Elisa Loti Stein, James Morgan (York Producing Artistic Director), Joe Veale, Dana Costello, Stuart Ross, Evans Haile (York Executive Director) and Jennifer Paulson-Lee (Choreographer)

Joe Veale, Robert Picardo, Ray DeMattis, Farah Alvin, Allie Trimm, Chris Swan, Dana Costello, Alison Fraser, Raja Ahsan and David Schramm
Joe Veale, Robert Picardo, Ray DeMattis, Farah Alvin, Allie Trimm, Chris Swan, Dana Costello, Alison Fraser, Raja Ahsan and David Schramm

Chris Dwan
Chris Dwan

Chris Dwan
Chris Dwan

Raji Ahsan
Raji Ahsan

Raji Ahsan
Raji Ahsan

Dana Costello
Dana Costello

Dana Costello
Dana Costello

Ray DeMattis
Ray DeMattis

Ray DeMattis
Ray DeMattis

Robert Picardo
Robert Picardo

Robert Picardo
Robert Picardo

Phil Reno (Music Director), Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Stuart Ross
Phil Reno (Music Director), Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Stuart Ross

Phil Reno, Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Stuart Ross
Phil Reno, Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Stuart Ross

Phil Reno, Alena Kamins Daniels, Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Stuart Ross
Phil Reno, Alena Kamins Daniels, Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Stuart Ross

Phil Reno, Alena Kamins Daniels, Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Stuart Ross
Phil Reno, Alena Kamins Daniels, Jennifer Paulson-Lee and Stuart Ross

Renee Taylor and Chris Dwan
Renee Taylor and Chris Dwan

Farah Alvin and Randi Levine Miller
Farah Alvin and Randi Levine Miller

James Morgan
James Morgan

James Morgan and Stuart Ross
James Morgan and Stuart Ross

Joe Veale, Chris Dwan and Raji Ahsan
Joe Veale, Chris Dwan and Raji Ahsan

Chris Dwan and The Ladies Of LIPS NYC the included, Stephanie Stone, Skyla Versai, Eva Lawrence, Blackie O., and Delilah Brooks
Chris Dwan and The Ladies Of LIPS NYC the included, Stephanie Stone, Skyla Versai, Eva Lawrence, Blackie O., and Delilah Brooks

Chris Dwan and The Ladies Of LIPS NYC the included, Stephanie Stone, Skyla Versai, Eva Lawrence, Blackie O., and Delilah Brooks
Chris Dwan and The Ladies Of LIPS NYC the included, Stephanie Stone, Skyla Versai, Eva Lawrence, Blackie O., and Delilah Brooks

Blackie O, Delilah Brooks and Renee Taylor
Blackie O, Delilah Brooks and Renee Taylor

Photo Coverage: ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night at York Theatre Company
The York Theatre Staff-Ryan Klink, Evans Haile, Matthew Gurren, Seth Christenfield, Aaron Simms, Mickey Lee Nelson, Billy Reece, Amber Wallace, Taylor Horsfall Chris Steckel, Bobby Malbrough, Davis Gilmartin, Emery Major and James Morgan

Tim Sulka and Michael Chase Gosselin (Midnight at the Neverget)
Tim Sulka and Michael Chase Gosselin (Midnight at the Neverget)

    popup