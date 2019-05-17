Photo Coverage: ENTER LAUGHING: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night at York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, in association with Riki Kane Larimer and Keylight Productions, presents the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Enter Laughing: The Musical with book by Joseph Stein and music and lyrics by Stan Daniels, based on the play Enter Laughing by Joseph Stein from the novel by Carl Reiner. Enter Laughing: The Musical, with direction and musical staging by York Theatre favorite Stuart Ross (York's Forever Plaid, Enter Laughing), music direction by Phil Reno (Something Rotten), and choreography by Jennifer Paulson-Lee (Enter Laughing), returns to kick off The York's year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The ten-member cast features Raji Ahsan (Stage Door) as Pike, Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) as Angela Marlowe, Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Miss B, Ray DeMattis (the original Grease) as Mr. Foreman, Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) as David Kolowitz, Alison Fraser (Falsettos) as Mother, Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager") as Father, David Schramm (Finian's Rainbow) as Marlowe, Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie) as Wanda, and Joe Veale (The Rivals) as Marvin.

What better way to celebrate The York's 50th Anniversary than with the return of The York's runaway hit, Enter Laughing: The Musical? Based on Carl Reiner's semi-autobiographical novel and Joseph Stein's stage adaptation, this hilariously tuneful musical careens through the misadventures of star-struck, stage-struck, woman-struck teenager David Kolowitz, who pratfalls his way into manhood via the theatre in 1930s New York City.

The creative team includes James Morgan (sets), Tyler M. Holland (costumes), Ken Billington & Jason Kantrowitz (lights), Julian Evans (sound), and Brooke van Hensbergen (props). The Production Manager and Production Stage Manager is Chris Steckel with Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Santos. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy





