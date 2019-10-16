Park Avenue Armory Announces Cast For JUDGMENT DAY

Park Avenue Armory today announces the cast for its December production of Judgment Day-the world premiere of Christopher Shinn's new adaptation of Ödön von Horváth's 1937 play.

Chosen by acclaimed British theater director Richard Jones , who directed The Hairy Ape at the Armory to rave reviews, the cast of sixteen stars Luke Kirby in the central role of Thomas Hudetz, a meticulous and respected stationmaster who struggles between guilt and self-protection after a train crash that occurs under his watch results in eighteen casualties. Kirby, who won an Emmy Award for his performance as Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also had recurring roles on The Deuce and Slings & Arrows.



Kirby will be joined by a brilliant group of seasoned actors including: Susannah Perkins (Network; The Wolves) as Anna, Alyssa Bresnahan (Network; 27 Dresses) as Mrs. Hudetz, and Henry Stram (Junk; The Elephant Man) as Alfons; Alex Breaux (Hustlers; Red Speedo), Charles Brice (Homeland; The Punisher), Cricket Brown, Gina Daniels (Network; Orange is the New Black), Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie - Tony Award; Desperate Housewives), Maurice Jones (Lifespan of a Fact; 30 Rock), Andy Murray (The Seafarer; The Emperor Jones), Tom McGowan (La Bête - Tony Award; Wicked), George Merrick (Beetlejuice; South Pacific), Jason O'Connell (Happy Birthday Wanda June; Pride and Prejudice), Joe Wagner (Tales of the City), and Jeena Yi (Network; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).



"We are eager to watch this stellar ensemble of sixteen as they integrate themselves into the shape-shifting choreography of Richard Jones and the spare and haunting dialogue of Christopher Shinn and Ödön Von Horvath," said Rebecca Robertson, Founding President and Executive Producer of Park Avenue Armory and Pierre Audi, Marina Kellen French Artistic Director at Park Avenue Armory.



Ödön von Horváth's penultimate play is a hybrid of theatrical genres: part moral fable, part sociopolitical comedy, part noirish thriller. Born Austro-Hungarian, von Horváth lived in Berlin and Vienna during the 1920s and 30s. Having witnessed first-hand the rise of Nazism, his plays often explore popular culture, politics, and history, with a particular focus on fascism and its dangers. Written on the eve of WWII, Judgment Day has been seen as an allegory for the indoctrination of Nazi ideology.



This production dramatically plays on the interior of the Wade Thompson Drill Hall, with a monumental set activated by the stage direction of Richard Jones. Jones, who has won eight Olivier Awards (Too Clever by Half, Into the Woods, The Mastersingers of Nuremberg, The Trojans, Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, Hansel and Gretel, Katya Kabanova and, in 2015, an Outstanding Achievement in Opera), has partnered with theater and opera scenic designer Paul Steinberg to create a monumental set. Rounding out the production team are Tony-nominated lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, costume designer Antony McDonald , and music and sound designer Daniel Kluger (2019 Tony Nominee for Oklahoma).



Judgment Day



Previews: December 5 - 10

Thursday at 7:30pm

Friday at 8:00pm

Saturday at 8:00pm

Monday at 7:30pm

Tuesday at 7:30pm



Performances: December 11, 2019 - January 11, 2020

Monday-Thursday at 7:30pm

Friday at 8:00pm

Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm

Special holiday performance schedule available at www.armoryonpark.org



by Ödön von Horváth

Adapted by Christopher Shinn

Richard Jones, Director

Paul Steinberg, Set Designer

Mimi Jordan Sherin, Lighting Designer

Antony McDonald, Costume Designer

Daniel Kluger, Music and Sound Designer

Drew Levy, Sound Designer



TICKETS

Tickets start at $35 (Previews) | $55 (Performances) and can be purchased at armoryonpark.org / (212) 933-5812





