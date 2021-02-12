New York Theatre Barn Presents New Musicals From Lauren Gunderson, Joriah Kwamé, Daniel Mertzlufft and Kate Leonard

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its award-winning New Works Series on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 7PM EST, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Little Miss Perfect and House Rules. The live 1-hour presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

The new musical Little Miss Perfect has music and lyrics by Joriah Kwamé (winner of the 2019 "Write Out Loud" Song Competition) and book by America's most produced playwright Lauren Gunderson (I And You, Jeannette). Coming of age is even harder when you're also coming out. Noelle's world turns upside down when she develops feelings for Malaya, the foreign exchange student being hosted by her conservative family. As class president, she also must confront her privilege and compliance when her high school refuses to take steps in being more inclusive. Noelle struggles to decide whether she will be true to herself and an ally to her peers, or if she will settle with simply being Little Miss Perfect. Featuring performances by Savannah Fisher and co-writer Joriah Kwamé.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Jodi Picoult (Between the Lines), House Rules has music by Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and lyrics by Kate Leonard (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical). Jacob Hunt is a forensics-obsessed teenager living with autism in modern-day Vermont. With the help of his devoted mother and oft-overlooked younger brother, Jacob relies on strict routines to navigate daily life as smoothly as possible. The family is thrown into chaos, however, when Jacob's beloved social skills tutor is found dead and Jacob is suspect number one. Featuring performances by Max Antonio Gonzalez, Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables) and co-writer Daniel Mertzlufft.

Little Miss Perfect was featured in Taylor Louderman's "Write Out Loud" Song Competition and will have a concept album released later this year. House Rules has been developed in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

The 1-hour presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. Now in its 14th season, the New Works Series has received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.