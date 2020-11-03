New York Public Radio Will Release August Wilson's American Century Cycle to 10 Locations Across the Country

The plays were recorded at the Jerome L. Greene Performance Space in 2013.

New York Public Radio and the August Wilson estate will release audio recordings of the playwright's American Century Cycle in 10 cultural institutions across the country, American Theatre reports.

"I can't imagine a more meaningful moment than now to make these historic recordings available to the next generation of artists and scholars, as people take to the streets across the world to speak truth to power," said Constanza Romero, executor of the August Wilson estate and Wilson's widow, in a statement.

The institutions that will house the recordings will include the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh; the Billie Holiday Theatre in Brooklyn; California Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles, Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; National Museum of African History and Culture in Washington, D.C.; North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston Salem, N.C.; the University of Pittsburgh; the Schomburg Center at NYPL in New York City, and Yale Drama School in New Haven, Conn.

August Wilson's crowning achievement is The Pittsburgh Cycle, his series of ten plays that charts the African American experience throughout the twentieth century. All of them are set in Pittsburgh's Hill District except for one, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is set in Chicago. The cycle is also known as his 'Century Cycle'. The plays are listed below followed by the year he wrote them, the decade they reflect and a mini plot summary.

The plays include Gem of the Ocean, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Piano Lesson, Seven Guitars, Fences, Two Trains Running, Jitney, King Hedley II, and Radio Golf.

