New Musical AT THE BARRE Will Feature Jordan Donica & Holly Gould In Concert On April 23

Amidst the struggle of grief, body dysmorphia, gender dysphoria, and self-doubt, two artists find connection in an overly talkative world.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Members of the Broadway community and beyond will take part in a concert of select songs from a new queer musical penned by SMJ, Natalie Myrick, & Sarah Flaim on Sunday, April 23rd.

Entitled At The Barre, the sneak peek of the new musical begins at 7:00 pm EST at The Green Room 42. The concert will also be live-streamed. Songs will be performed by Camelot's Jordan Donica & Holly Gould, Company's Heath Saunders, How to Dance in Ohio's Marina Pires, creator Natalie Myrick, and up-and-coming musical theater talent including Michael Schimmele, Chloé Lexia Worthington, Emilia Ibarra, and Eros Alen. The evening will be music directed by Alex Goldie Golden.

Set to an indie pop score, At The Barre tells the story of Catherine, a talented, queer prima ballerina at an NYC ballet company, and Shawn, a gifted, non-binary street mime. Amidst the struggle of grief, body dysmorphia, gender dysphoria, and self-doubt, they find connection in an overly talkative world.

The musical has been developed with the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, The Sappho Project, Access Theater, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Dragon's Egg Studio, and Theater for the New City. The writers have been featured in previous Write Out Loud's From Contest to Concert showcases at 54 Below (Natalie - Winner of 2022 / SMJ & Sarah - Finalists of 2021). SMJ is also a 2022/2023 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow.

Both in-person and live-stream tickets start at $21 and are on sale at Click Here

Both in-person and live-stream tickets start at $21 and are on sale at Click Here




