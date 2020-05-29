National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Continues Virtual Programming In June

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This June, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene brings the stage to global audiences when Folksbiene! LIVE features one-night only events, including Maida Feingold's "The Songs of Itzik Manger" and Vos-Ver-Vu: The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz with Mikhl Yashinsky.

June also includes a rebroadcast of Budd Mishkin's interview with legendary Broadway producer Emanuel "Manny" Azenberg; weekly 15-Minute Yiddish lessons led by Motl Didner; and, weekly Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concerts.

Launched in March, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. Programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned by subscribing to Folksbiene's newsletter on its website and catch up on past episodes at nytf.org/live. Each episode is broadcast at nytf.org/live and on Folksbiene's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/folksbiene/.

Mark your calendars for a series of special events-held every Wednesday at 7:30 PM in June:

Wednesday, June 3 - Maida Feingold's "The Songs of Itzik Manger"

Maida Feingold has entertained audiences around the country with her unique interpretations of folk songs both in Yiddish and in English with a special emphasis on songs of social significance.

Wednesday, June 10 - Conversations: From the Bronx to Broadway

A rebroadcast of a conversation with legendary Broadway Producer Emanuel "Manny" Azenberg, moderated by acclaimed journalist Budd Mishkin.

Wednesday, June 17 - Vos-Ver-Vu: The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz

Are you a shmendrik, a maven, or just cravin' for some education? Test your knowledge of Yiddish theatre and related topics (no prior knowledge necessary!) and play for prizes at an amusing quiz show prepared and hosted live by Yiddish theatre personality Mikhl Yashinsky. Laughs, trivia, a glittering tune or two-why stay away? Unlike questions you'll hear at the Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz, that's one you could not possibly answer...!

Wednesday, June 24 - Eyner Aleyn: Great Yiddish Monologues

Comic and dramatic monologues from Moyshe Nadir, Mikhl Rosenberg, and selections from The Dybbuk by S. An-Sky. Featuring Motl Didner, Lea Kalisch, Rebecca Keren, and Eli Rosen.

Also, Folksbiene presents the following weekly events in June:

15-Minute Yiddish - Tuesday, June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 1:00 PM

A weekly lunch and learn with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, where adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes!

Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert - Thursday, June 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 7:30 PM

Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts this month feature: Songs of Love and Romance (June 4); More Love Songs (You Didn't Know You Loved!) (June 11); A Joyful Sound! Songs of Celebration (June 18); and, Yiddish Theatre Favorites (June 25).

