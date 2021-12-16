National Queer Theater & The Dramatists Guild to Present JUBILEE FOR A NEW VISION

National Queer Theater in partnership with The Dramatists Guild of America will present Jubilee for a New Vision: A Celebration of Trans and Gender Non-conforming Artists on Monday, February 21 at 7pm at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019), presented as part of Carnegie Hall's citywide 2022 Afrofuturism Festival. Admission is Pay-What-You Can and tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nationalqueertheater.org. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission.

Trans and gender non-conforming playwrights, librettists, and performers are living out loud and daring to write it down. Through their art, they envision Black Futures which transform systemic invisibility into fonts of joy, community, and infinite imagination. The Black Trans and Gender-nonconforming playwrights making work in America are at the forefront of Afrofuturism. They've had to make a way out of no way and still hold their heads high while striving.

Join the artistic residents of the New Visions Fellowship, a new initiative of National Queer Theater and The Dramatists Guild of America, as they showcase excerpts from new works amplifying the TGNC experience in scene, song, and performance. This event features exclusive new work by inaugural New Visions Fellows Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan (they/them) and Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko (he/they), New Visions Fellowship Mentor Roger Q. Mason (they/them), and some special guests.

The New Visions Fellowship is a rigorous year-long professional development initiative aimed at celebrating the brilliance of and uplifting Black TGNC writers in the face of the systemic exclusion that Black TGNC writers have endured within American theater. The inaugural fellowships were awarded to Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko (he/they) and Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan (they/them). The program is helmed by Black and Filipinx playwright Roger Q. Mason (they/them) along with Project Manager Jordan Stovall (they/them).