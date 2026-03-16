The Town Hall to Host Composers Now DIALOGUES Led by Tania León

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The Town Hall is partnering with Composers Now to present the 23rd edition of Dialogues, Composers Now’s signature performance-and-conversation series hosted by Founding Artistic Director and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, conductor, and educator Tania León. The event will take place on Friday March 27, 2026 at 7pm in The Town Hall’s Dr. Charlotte Frank Patron Lounge.

The 23rd Dialogues features three dynamic composer-performers whose work embodies innovation, collaboration, and expressive range: Adegoke Steve Colson, Iqua Colson, and Madeline Hocking, Dialogues will open with inspiring performances, followed by thought-provoking town hall-style conversations and a forum for meaningful exchanges of ideas between composers, performers, and audiences.

The evening will be themed around improvisation as a compositional device. The Colsons will present collaborative jazz works shaped through decades of shared artistry and Hocking will perform original compositions for solo violin and electronics, illuminating improvisation through a contemporary classical lens. Tania León will then lead a conversation with the artists and the audience, exploring creative process, approaches to composition, and the evolving role of the composer in today’s society.

Launched in 2015, Dialogues is a cornerstone of Composers Now’s mission to champion living composers and foster meaningful artistic exchange. Each event is curated in partnership with its host venue to reflect and celebrate the surrounding community.

Tickets are available on a pay-as-you-wish basis. Learn more and RSVP for the event here.