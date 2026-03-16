GOTTA DANCE! to Begin Performances This Week at Stage 42

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Gotta Dance!—the first dance production to capture the original choreography of classic musicals including West Side Story, Singin’ in the Rain, Pippin, A Chorus Line and others— will begin performancs Off-Broadway this week! Co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins and four-time Tony Award-nominated director/choreographer Randy Skinner, performances begin Friday, March 20 at Stage 42.

This extraordinary musical, conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine (ADM21) and originally produced at The York Theatre Company, pays tribute to the brilliant work of some of the musical theater's greatest choreographers. Experience the movement, music and magic that has defined generations of Broadway and Hollywood dance, and preserves the work of some of our greatest choreographers.