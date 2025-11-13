Nathan Lee Graham to Headline Rattlestick Theater's 3rd Annual RATCRACKER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rattlestick Theater has revealed details for the third annual Ratcracker, Rattlestick’s utterly delightful, utterly ridiculous holiday party and fundraiser. This one-night-only pageant reimagines Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker from the perspective of The Rat King. Part festivity, part performance, and all mischief, Ratcracker will take place at The Dumbo Loft on Monday, December 15.

Ratcracker is a celebration of the Nutcracker’s true star: the Rat King. Each year, this irreverent evening crowns a new monarch (à la Miss America), raises a glass (and plenty of cheese), and gathers our community for a night of mischief and theatrical mayhem.

The 2025 edition stars Nathan Lee Graham as The Rat King who performs alongside an enchanting winter ensemble.

The evening begins at 7:00 PM with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and, of course, cheese, as the Rat King’s courtiers welcome audiences into his festive domain. The performance and additional festivities follows and includes more drinks, snacks, and the Rat King’s legendary fundraiser, the RATffle! Each ticket includes complimentary entries into the Rat King’s infamous raffle (RATffle), featuring “carefully” wRATpped presents, personally curated by the Rat King himself. Prizes range from theater tickets and vacation giveaways to more mischievous surprises (like lightbulbs or outdated iPhone chargers)—but you won't know the contents of each prize until the presents are unwrapped. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 and all funds from raffle tickets shall be used to support Rattlestick’s ongoing artistic programming.

Ratcracker is co-created by Will Davis and Sammy Zeisel. It’s directed by Sammy Zeisel and choreographed by Will Davis.