Naomi Wallace's SLAUGHTER CITY Will Make its New York City Debut

Small Boat Productions, The Brooklyn-based indie theater outfit is back with a 16-show run of Naomi Wallace's 1993 play about packhouse workers fighting for their lives when routine days start getting... weirder.

Naomi Wallace, on Slaughter City making its way to a New York Stage: "Slaughter City was first produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, and after all these years, it will finally have its premiere in New York City. I'm thrilled that Small Boat will bring this play to life again. While Slaughter City touches on dangerous work and turbulence on the shop floor, it is also a hallucinogenic and darkly comic look at a history of resistance that has long been distorted."

Reuven Glezer will helm the project as director, making their off-Broadway directorial debut. On directing Slaughter City, Glezer had to say "In the words of the late Athol Fugard, Slaughter City embodies a theatre that uses the human voice, real flesh, real time. We're diving headfirst into a world across the ages, across bodies, and I can't wait for audiences to come with us to the deep end."

The cast features Lucy Buchanan, Gil Charleston, Le'Asha Julius, Gabrielle Kogut*, Owen Laheen* (Translations, Henry IV), Ben Natan (Richard IIII), Nicolas Eric Sanchez*, and Alan Simon*. Mario C. Brown, Jacob Dysart, Catt Filipov, Raven Jeanette, and KP Sgarro will serve as understudies.

Maya Jeyam will serve as assistant director. Zoé Samudzi will dramaturg. Small Boat's producing team includes Ben Natan (EP), Leigh Honigman (LP), AJ Liu (Associate) and). The stage and production management team features Miranda Tejeda (PSM/PM), Tessa Ramirez-Keough (ASM and Arin Edelstein (Lead PA)). Movement direction will be done by Alexandra Haddad (SUMO, Richard II). Music will be composed and performed by Emily Johnson-Erday. The design team features Forest Entsminger (Scenic), Celia Krefter (Lighting), Hannah Bird (Costumes), and Emma Hasselbach (Sound). Bobby Malbrough will serve as Dialect Coach.

Small Boat Productions launched onto the scene last summer with a nearly sold out revival of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty at the Flea. Artistic Director Ben Natan had this to say about following up Lefty with Slaughter City.

"Now is not the time to be safe in our art making. Safe in process, yes. Safe in how the artists feel, absolutely. But the type of art that is being made, the stories we are telling, and the people we are telling them alongside... there needs to be risk. While Waiting for Lefty cried out for a better world, Slaughter City shows us that getting there is messy business. Blood and guts, to say the least. Small Boat is not afraid of messy business, or taking risks, or spilling our guts a bit. This was a company founded on creating that better world in theater and making the fight for it irresistible to artists and audiences alike. I am so thrilled about this play, the team of badass theater workers who will bring it to the stage, and how audiences will join us in our little theatrical rebellion."

