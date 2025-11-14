NY Premiere Of THE ART TOUR to Open At Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New York premiere of The Art Tour, a new musical written by Kyle Fackrell and directed by Lindsey Hope Pearlman, opens tonight!

The production stars Michael Tacconi and Samantha Joy Pearlman. The Art Tour runs Off-Broadway through November 22, 2025 in a limited engagement at Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City.

Follow the story of Thomas and Deb as they take their art business on a journey across the United States. Experience the joy and the struggles, the laughter and the tears, in this touching musical about love and the pursuit of art.

The production team includes Bryson Baumgartel (Music Direction), Andrew Fox (Orchestration), Izzy Fields (Scenic & Costume Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), Kate McGee (Light Design), Tony winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Cassidy Varney (Contributing Artist) and Emily Paige Ballou (Production Stage Manager). Casting by Ross Shenker. General Management by Foundation Theatrical/Erich Jungwirth. Production Management by Parrish Productions/Lauren Parrish.

Musicians include Bryson Baumgartel (Music Director and Keyboard), Sarah Haines (Violin/Viola), Angelique Montes (Cello), Micah Burgess (Guitar) and Greg Germann (Percussion). Understudies are Mike Dorsey and Noa Luz Barenblat.

Performances are November 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30pm and November 16 and 22 at 2pm. Run time is approximately 90 minutes, no intermission. Tickets are $39 - $99 (includes fees).

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel