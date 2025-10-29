NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME Extends Run Off-Broadway

This is the first New York stage production to dramatize the creation of Saturday Night Live.
The Off-Broadway play Not Ready for Prime Time — the unauthorized, unsanitized, and wildly entertaining look at the early years of Saturday Night Live — has extended, and will run through December 7 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. See what the critics thought about Not Ready for Prime Time in BroadwayWorld's review roundup HERE!
Written by Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers and directed by Conor Bagley, Not Ready for Prime Time takes audiences behind the scenes of the scrappy beginnings of Saturday Night Live, following the chaos, brilliance, and creative collisions that shaped an American comedy institution.
“This show began as a love letter to the fearless misfits who changed television, and it’s been thrilling to see audiences connect with that same rebellious spirit,” said director Conor Bagley. “Every performance from this extraordinary ensemble feels like live television—unpredictable, electric, and just a little bit dangerous—so getting to keep the cameras rolling for another week makes me wonder what they’ll come up with next!”
The cast features Ian Bouillion as Lorne Michaels, Ryan Crout as John Belushi, Jared Grimes as Garrett Morris, Caitlin Houlahan as Jane Curtin, Nate Janis as Bill Murray, Kristian Lugo as Dan Aykroyd, Woodrow Proctor as Chevy Chase, Taylor Richardson as Laraine Newman and Evan Rubin as Gilda Radner with Understudies Gilbert L. Bailey II, Jacob Millman, Jake Roberson, and Maddie Rubin. The production captures the wild, creative energy that changed comedy forever.