NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME Extends Run Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Off-Broadway play Not Ready for Prime Time — the unauthorized, unsanitized, and wildly entertaining look at the early years of Saturday Night Live — has extended, and will run through December 7 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. See what the critics thought about Not Ready for Prime Time in BroadwayWorld's review roundup HERE!

Written by Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers and directed by Conor Bagley, Not Ready for Prime Time takes audiences behind the scenes of the scrappy beginnings of Saturday Night Live, following the chaos, brilliance, and creative collisions that shaped an American comedy institution.

“This show began as a love letter to the fearless misfits who changed television, and it’s been thrilling to see audiences connect with that same rebellious spirit,” said director Conor Bagley. “Every performance from this extraordinary ensemble feels like live television—unpredictable, electric, and just a little bit dangerous—so getting to keep the cameras rolling for another week makes me wonder what they’ll come up with next!”